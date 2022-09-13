Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Plano Symphony Orchestra Kicks-off Plano Symphony Family Series With Interactive Concert Celebrating Music Written About Animals

The concert, Nocturnal Â­â€“ Animals in Music, will be presented Sunday, October 9 at 3 PM and October 23 at 3 & 4:30 PM.

Register for Dallas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022 Â 

Plano Symphony Orchestra Kicks-off Plano Symphony Family Series With Interactive Concert Celebrating Music Written About Animals

The Plano Symphony Orchestra will present the first concert of the Plano Symphony Family Series: The Music of Night and Day. The concert, Nocturnal Â­- Animals in Music, will be presented Sunday, October 9 at 3 PM at North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) and October 23 at 3 & 4:30 PM at the Frisco Black Box Theater. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972.473.7262/ planosymphony.org).

Families will meet live animals from the Creature Teacher and listen to great music written to describe them. A PSO string quartet will perform themes from The Pink Panther, Flight of the Bumblebee, The Swan, Tangled, and more!

"The Plano Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to providing innovative, educational, and fun programming for families with kids of all ages," says Education Director Dr. Jennifer Wheeler. "Each concert in the Plano Symphony Family Series will be a fun, new experience. We're excited to start off with a live animal feature!"

The Plano Symphony Family Series, The Music of Day and Night, will feature four different programs. To learn more about the Family Series, visit planosymphony.org.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
Lindsey Stirling Announces SNOW WALTZ CHRISTMAS TOUR; Tickets On Sale Friday, September 16Lindsey Stirling Announces SNOW WALTZ CHRISTMAS TOUR; Tickets On Sale Friday, September 16
September 12, 2022

Award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling has announced her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she'll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. Beginning in Grand Prairie, TX on November 17th and culminating in a special show on December 23rd in Los Angeles, the 25+ run of dates sees Stirling performing in San Antonio, Orlando, Newark, Milwaukee and more.
Frights'n Lights is Coming to Riders Field in Frisco This Halloween SeasonFrights'n Lights is Coming to Riders Field in Frisco This Halloween Season
September 12, 2022

Frights'n Lights Frisco, Texas's ultimate Halloween adventure - where ghouls glow, spirits shine and things go 'bump' in the light - is back for a 2022 Halloween season October 1-31 at Riders Field in Frisco.
CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND to Tour The US This Holiday SeasonCIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND to Tour The US This Holiday Season
September 12, 2022

Igniting joy and wonder across the country, 'Holiday Wonderland' is a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience. Tickets go on-sale Friday, September 16, 2022.