Plano Symphony Orchestra Kicks-off Plano Symphony Family Series With Interactive Concert Celebrating Music Written About Animals

The Plano Symphony Orchestra will present the first concert of the Plano Symphony Family Series: The Music of Night and Day. The concert, Nocturnal Â­- Animals in Music, will be presented Sunday, October 9 at 3 PM at North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) and October 23 at 3 & 4:30 PM at the Frisco Black Box Theater. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972.473.7262/ planosymphony.org).

Families will meet live animals from the Creature Teacher and listen to great music written to describe them. A PSO string quartet will perform themes from The Pink Panther, Flight of the Bumblebee, The Swan, Tangled, and more!

"The Plano Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to providing innovative, educational, and fun programming for families with kids of all ages," says Education Director Dr. Jennifer Wheeler. "Each concert in the Plano Symphony Family Series will be a fun, new experience. We're excited to start off with a live animal feature!"

The Plano Symphony Family Series, The Music of Day and Night, will feature four different programs. To learn more about the Family Series, visit planosymphony.org.