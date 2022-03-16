Plano Symphony Orchestra Celebrates Dance In Spring Family Series In Mckinney And Plano

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues to create accessible programming with their education initiatives in their Spring Family Series. Performers from the Plano Symphony Brass & Percussion will perform three daytime concerts encompassing the theme, Let's Dance!, on Sunday, April 3 and Sunday, May 1. Music for the performances will include pieces from popular movies like "Encanto," "Star Wars," "Ghostbusters," "The Little Mermaid" and more. Joined by The McLane School of Irish Dance, these concerts seek to teach kids of all ages about brass instruments and encourages them to participate in the 45-minute interactive performance. Families can also enjoy the Anna Hale Instrument Petting Zoo 45 minutes prior to the concert in the lobby. This is an opportunity for kids of all ages to become acquainted with instruments.

"Kids of all ages should be introduced to the symphony at a young age," says Educational Director Jennifer Wheeler. "Music, especially classical music, has an impact on children's listening and concentration skills. Showing them that performances by the Symphony, especially Plano Symphony Orchestra, are accessible to them is something we take pride in."

The Spring Family Series Let's Dance! will be performed on Sunday, April 3 at 3 p.m. at the McKinney Performing Arts Center (111 North Tennessee Street, McKinney, TX 75069) and Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Courtyard Theater (1509 Avenue H, Plano, TX 75074). Tickets can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972.473.7262/planosymphony.org). Tickets range in price from $10-$12 with an option to buy a PSO "STEAM" (STEM & Arts) Patch for $3. Masks are encouraged, but optional.

To learn more about Spring Family Series concerts and other upcoming PSO events, including the programs scheduled as part of next year's 40th Anniversary Season, visit www.planosymphony.org.