PianoTexas Will Return to Fort Worth For 40th Anniversary in June 2021

PianoTexas Festival will return for its 40th year to Fort Worth, running June 3 to 30, 2021. The festival kicks off on June 3 with the PianoTexas Teachers / Amateurs Recital at PepsiCo Recital Hall at 7:30pm.

PianoTexas International Academy & Festival, formerly known as the TCU/Cliburn Piano Institute, was founded in 1981 during the Sixth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Throughout the years, this event has evolved into an International Music Festival, renowned for its world-class solo, concerto and chamber music concerts. The International Academy has served as an important and beneficial avenue imparting musical insights and understanding of the professional music world to talented young pianists, while presenting special programs for dedicated teachers and passionate amateurs. PianoTexas is presented by the School of Music, TCU in collaboration with the Fort Worth Symphony Association.

The Young Artists Program is designed for gifted young pianists up to age 28 to experience the art of performing in a professional environment. Applicants from all over the world go through a stringent screening procedure from which 24 performers are invited on full tuition scholarships. PianoTexas's long-standing collaboration with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra allows several young artists to perform complete concertos in two public concerts. They also have wonderful opportunities for solo recitals and participate in master classes and private lessons. Chamber music, introduced in 2004, and the study of "Lieder" provides these talented performers with a unique variety of opportunities to further develop their skills. Active observers are provided private lessons while the general observers together with other participants and the community are invited to all programs creating a superb festive atmosphere.

The Teachers Program pioneered the creation of stimulating outlets for teachers to perform. Since 1991, the Festival has developed the idea of this unique "hands on" experience for teachers by providing opportunities to perform in solo recitals, concertos with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, chamber music with strings and participating in master classes and individual lessons. Lecture demonstrations and presentations together with our popular "Meet the Artists" series allow teachers to explore and discuss a large variety of music topics such as style, technique, methods and the art of teaching.

Established in 1996, PianoTexas' Amateurs Program is the first of such programs that is specifically geared to the special needs of amateur pianists. This program is designed for non-professional pianists, who maintain a passionate love of music while pursuing their livelihoods in other areas. It provides a perfect venue for them to improve their skills and offers valuable experience in public performance. The truly distinctive aspect of the program is the opportunity to perform with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Together with recitals, chamber music opportunities, master classes, and private lessons the program offers artistic and personal development with a view to bring out the highest potential in each participant in a joyous and caring atmosphere.

Starting in 2018, the Juniors Program is the newest addition to the well-established programs of PianoTexas and we are confident that it will emerge as a leading preparatory festival for younger students aspiring to learn and master the art of piano performance. It is an intensive program that provides invaluable experience of studying and interacting with esteemed musicians, discovering role models, and presenting wonderful performance opportunities.

Learn more, check out all of the upcoming events, and purchase tickets at https://pianotexas.tcu.edu/index.php.