Photos/Video: First Look at Outcry Theatre's LIPSTICK TRACES

This May, Outcry Theatre will present Lipstick Traces, its first professional production since before the pandemic. Based on Lipstick Traces: A Secret History of the Twentieth Century by Greil Marcus, ​Lipstick Traces was originally created and produced by Rude Mechs. The world premiere production took place in Austin, TX at The Off Center in 2000.

A video teaser for the show has been released, and can be viewed here:

A Narrator with a Ph.D. joins Sex Pistols' manager and self-proclaimed mastermind, Malcolm McLaren, to recount an alternative history of the 20th century via the Sex Pistols, the Cabaret Voltaire, the May '68 riots, and a handful of medieval heretics. Lipstick Traces is a physically ecstatic and intellectually nervy theatrical vision of "movements in culture that raised no monuments... movements that barely left a trace."

Starring as the Narrator is Jenna Caire. Malcolm McLaren will be played by Ryan Maffei and the Situationist Guy Debord will be played by Jason Johnson-Spinos. Harrison Polen plays a Heretic. The Sex Pistols will be represented by Brayden Lawrence as Johnny Rotten and Finn Hardge as Steve Jones. Leading the Dadaists is Logan Beutel as Richard Huelsenbeck, accompanied by Brayden Lawrence and Jason Johnson-Spinos in secondary roles as Tristan Tzara and Hugo Ball.

The show is directed by Artistic Director Becca Johnson-Spinos, and stage managed by Elizabeth Cantrell. The design team includes costume designer Katie Guiou , lighting designer Jake Brinks, and projection and sound designer Jason Johnson-Spinos.

Performances:

Thursday, May 26, 7:30pm

Friday, May 27, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 28, 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, May 29, 2pm

Tickets:

​General Admission $15-20

​Premium Reserved Seating $25

Tickets will be available online and at the door. There is a service charge for tickets purchased online or with a credit card.

Lipstick Traces is presented at:

Addison Theatre Centre, Studio Theatre

​15650 Addison Rd.

Addison, TX 75001