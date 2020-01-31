Photo Flash: First Look at Runway Theatre's SEEING STARS IN DIXIE
Runway Theatre's first production of the new decade is a throw-back to the 50's with the southern-sweet-tea charmer Seeing Stars in Dixie by Ron Osborne. Directed by Mike Hathaway, it runs for three weekends and includes a special Valentine's Day performance with complimentary chocolates, champagne, and prize drawings. The cast for this gentle comedy includes:
Clemmie.............Barrie Alguire
Tootie.....................Judi Conger
Jo Beth.............Jordan Thomas
Marjorie.....Sherri Small Ansley
Glease..........Mark-Brian Sonna
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets can be purchased online at RunwayTheatre.com, via email to reservations@runwaytheatre.com or by calling 817-488-4842. Ticket prices are $22 for adults and $19 for students or seniors (60+).
In 1956, to small-town Natchez, Mississippi, Hollywood seems like a world away, but that is before its brightest stars arrive to film a movie. The town's tearoom, owned by widow Clemmie, quickly becomes the center of all things related to the venture as various townspeople encounter plot twists of their own. When a small film role is up for grabs, all out-hilarity ensues among characters who range from a take-charge female, a former beauty queen, a social climber and even Glease, a timid man more comfortable with women than "manly" men. In the end, will Clemmie to choose a moment of fame or a chance at love. The production is rated PG.
Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri
Cast Standing (L-R): Sherri Small as Marjorie, Judi Conger as Tootie Cast Sitting (L-R): Barrie Alguire as Clemmie, Jordan Thomas as Jo Beth, Mark-Brian Sonna as Glease
Judi Conger as Tootie, Barrie Alguire as Clemmie, Mark-Brian Sonna as Glease
Mark-Brian Sonna as Glease, Jordan Thomas as Jo Beth, Barrie Alguire as Clemmie
Sherri Small as Marjorie,, Mark-Brian Sonna as Glease