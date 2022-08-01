Performing Arts Fort Worth Announces 2022-2023 Popular Entertainment Series Lineup

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today the 2022-2023 lineup for the BNSF Popular Entertainment Series. The lineup features a return of audience favorites, a celebration of peace, a variety of musical showcases and a tribute worthy of an icon.

The 2022-2023 series kicks off with the previously announced return of Lyle Lovett and His Large Band at Bass Hall for one night only August 23. October hosts a trio of music and dance, with A Tribute to Peace - North Texas Welcomes Kyiv City Ballet - Presented in Partnership with Texas Ballet Theater and Performing Arts Fort Worth, at Bass Hall October 3, followed by guitarist Monte Montgomery making his return to McDavid Studio on October 15, and a night of soul when the Aretha Franklin tribute R.E.S.P.E.C.T. takes the Bass Hall stage October 19.

The holidays bring in festive favorites and old friends with An Evening with Slaid Cleaves on November 18 at McDavid Studio, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical at Bass Hall November 21-22, followed by Holidays with the One O'Clock Lab Band on December 2 at McDavid Studio. Then in the spring, Our Planet Live In Concert takes the Bass Hall stage March 21. The series closes with the One O'Clock Lab Band Spring Showcase May 5 at McDavid Studio. Tickets to Lyle Lovett and His Large Band went on sale May 20; Remaining inventory is limited. Individual tickets to these newly announced shows will go on sale Friday, August 5.

"We are so excited for this jam-packed Popular Entertainment Series," said Performing Arts Fort Worth President and CEO Dione Kennedy. "This 2022-2023 Series hosts longtime friends of the Hall and welcomes new acts sure to inspire and entertain audiences. We can't think of a better way to celebrate 25 years of Bass Performance Hall than with this incredible lineup."

