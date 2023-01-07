Parker Davis Gray Announced as Second Thought Theatre's New Executive Director

Second Thought Theatre has announced Parker Davis Gray as the organization's new Executive Director. Gray was selected for the position by the STT Board of Directors and staff in late October 2022, and, with the new year now in full swing, joins the STT staff in the newly developed role in earnest.

Gray's installation as Executive Director represents the beginning of a multi-pronged rethink of STT's administrative infrastructure. Following Drew Wall's demission of his role as Director of Operations-which, he held for over 15 pivotal years-the STT Board of Directors and staff saw an opportunity to reshape its company structure and to build greater synergy between artistic vision and logistical efficiency. With the addition of the Executive Director role to the Second Thought Theatre staff, and with Gray in that role, STT's goals for the 2023 season are set to be fully realized, and then some.

"Parker has been a dear friend and collaborator of mine for almost a decade," says STT Artistic Director Carson McCain. "There is no one whose taste and vision I trust more when it comes to the DFW theatre landscape. Second Thought Theatre is incredibly lucky to have such a talented and knowledgeable leader joining our team."

Gray, a graduate of the acting program at Southern Methodist University, is a prolific Dallas-based artist. His list of credits includes notable projects for film and television and touches every distinguishing theater company in the city, including an upcoming production of The Play That Goes Wrong, co-produced by Stage West and WaterTower Theatre. As such, his intimate knowledge of and love for the Dallas theater community-and his driving passion for the artform itself-makes him a perfect match for STT's company culture. Moreover, his discernment over the industry is sure to provide fresh, innovative perspectives toward business development, programming, and defining the group's overall identity.

"I'm so incredibly excited and honored that I get to help usher this theatre into the next era of its existence," says Gray. "Drew Wall and Alex Organ [previous STT Artistic Director] were, and are, two of my inspirations in this town, and the theatre they created when I first drew artistic breath here were my favorites.

"So to now follow in their footsteps," he continues, "and sit beside another inspiration and favored colleague, Carson McCain, and create theatre at Second Thought is both humbling and a dream come true."

As Executive Director, Gray will work closely with each of Second Thought's administrative arms, the Board of Directors, donors, patrons, and artists in order to develop and implement the company's strategic initiatives. In essence, he will serve to reflect Second Thought out to the community it serves, championing the theater's core cultural and artistic principles.

"Come to Second Thought Theatre," says Gray. "Come see the theatre we want to create for Dallas! And come make theatre with us! I can't wait to introduce more expert talent to Dallas audiences."

ABOUT PARKER DAVIS GRAY:

Parker Davis Gray is a Dallas based Actor, Teaching Artist, and Playwright. Parker's stage acting credits include work at Dallas Theater Center, Casa Mañana, Theatre Three, Second Thought Theatre, Circle Theatre, Kitchen Dog Theater, Stage West, Undermain Theatre, Shakespeare Dallas, WaterTower Theatre, Lyric Stage, and Shakespeare in the Bar. Parker's voice can be heard in various shows with Crunchyroll, and can be seen in several films including the Dallas-made horror film Final Dress. Parker's premiere play, Incarnate, received a reading at Undermain for their Whither Goest Thou America Festival. BFA in Acting from SMU. Represented by the Kim Dawson Agency.

ABOUT SECOND THOUGHT THEATRE:

Second Thought Theatre (STT) provides an intimate and unique theatrical experience by empowering top local theater artists to take risks, and by showcasing writers who boldly tackle the difficult and demanding questions of our rapidly changing world.



Photo credit: Brent Weber