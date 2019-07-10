Ohlook Presents the Regional Premiere of AMERICAN PSYCHO

Ohlook Performing Arts Center presents the Regional Premiere of "American Psycho" to Grapevine, TX. Leading this dynamic production is John Fredrickson, two-time recipient of the Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musicals Award for Best Actor. With a stellar cast; award-winning director Jill Lord, assistant director Jordan Justice, choreographer Nicole Carrano and Musical Direction by Kelley Poché Rodriguez, this is a show not to be missed.



American Psycho opens July 12th and runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday through July 21sr. Tickets are available at www.ohlookperform.com.



Looking for a family favorite? Ohlook also brings the beloved fairytale "Ella Enchanted" to the stage in their Morning Series. Performances run Saturdays at 10:30am from July 13-August 3 with two performances on August 3rd at 10:30am and 2:30pm.



July is hot at Ohlook as they also bring "Matilda" to life with the help of their new Director of Dance, Devin Dasaut, and Artistic Director Jill Lord with Music Direction by Kelley Poché Rodriguez. Matilda runs July 26-August 11.



As if that weren't enough; Ohlook's new Late Night Series performs "Silence! The Musical" and "Jerry Springer: Rock Opera" running Fridays and Saturdays at 11pm.



Tickets for all of these exciting productions are available now at www.ohlookperform.com.





