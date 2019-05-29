Ochre House Theater and The 2019 Dallas Flamenco Festival Presents LA MUERTE DE DON QUIXOTE

May. 29, 2019  

LA MUERTE DE DON QUIXOTE written and directed by Ochre House Theater Artistic Director, Matthew Posey, and in collaboration with the 2019 Dallas Flamenco Festival is a flamenco theater fantasia inspired by Miguel de Cervante's DON QUIXOTE. LA MUERTE DE DON QUIXOTE imagines the last day of Don Quixote and explores the human condition of love, loss, success and failure in the face of his greatest giant, Death.

This collaboration features the magnificent flamenco artists Antonio Arrebola (Bailaor) as Don Quixote and Delilah Buitrón Arrebola (Bailaora) as Dulcinea, as well as the incomparable flamenco musicians Alex Conde (Composer and Pianist), José Cortés
Fernandéz (Cantaor) and Alfonso Cid (Cantaor and Flutist) to create a magical night of theatre and a celebration of the world's most iconic Knight Errant in literature. As Don Quixote says in LA MUERTE DE DON QUIXOTE, "The world is a cruel place, and who shall stand up for broken families, the weak, the defenseless, and the voiceless, if not myself."

The show is running from June 19 - June 29, 2019 at the following times :Wednesday - Saturday at 8:15P +Saturdays at 2:30P. Admission can be arranged in the following ways. Pay Online: www.OchreHouseTheater.org or $25 Cash or Credit at the Door.
Reservations can be made either online at www.ochrehousetheater.org or for assistance: (214) 826-6273.

Photo Credit: Chin McCollum



