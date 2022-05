North Texas Performing Arts Names Collegiate Pursuits Program Director

North Texas Performing Arts are pleased to announce the promotion of Kameron Knott to Program Director of the NTPA Collegiate Pursuits program. Kameron started working with NTPA in 2019 as a Choreographer and Assistant Director. He has also been working as an integral part of the Collegiate Pursuits production team since its inception last year. A native of Texas, Kameron holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama; Acting Emphasis and a minor in Dance from the University of Oklahoma. In addition to his work with NTPA, he has worked professionally in many aspects of the entertainment industry with the Williamstown Theatre Festival, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, EarthX Film Festival, and the Actor Factory. Kameron has also worked as a professional actor in New York City for the past several years.