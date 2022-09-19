Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

North Texas Performing Arts Invitational Theatre And Speech Tournament

The tournament is open to public, private, individual and home-school students currently in grades 6-8 announced.

Sep. 19, 2022  

The 3rd Annual North Texas Performing Arts Invitational Theatre and Speech Tournament will award Top Theatre and Speech Awards in all your favorite events and more for Middle Schoolers for the entire North Texas region!

The tournament is open to public, private, individual and home-school students currently in grades 6-8 (or age equivalents) for any student residing in the North Texas region.

This special tournament offers public school students the opportunity to practice works for other competitions, and enables private, individual and home-school students an opportunity to compete. There will be both individual and school awards offered!

Regional Awards


