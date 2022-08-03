North Texas Performing Arts Announces Kerry Murdock as New Frisco Managing Director

North Texas Performing Arts has announced that it has promoted Kerry Murdock to the role of Managing Director for its Frisco Theatre operations, overseeing NTPA's programming, operations, and facilities as it continues to expand offerings into Frisco.

"Kerry has proven to be a strong leader and an excellent educator, and we are thrilled to have her take on this significant leadership role for us," says NTPA's Chief Executive Officer Darrell Rodenbaugh. "We believe this exciting move puts us on a whole new trajectory of impact and value as we expand our offerings in Frisco."

Murdock has been a Frisco resident for years and has deep ties to the North Texas community. As NTPA's general manager for Frisco operations, she will build on NTPA - Frisco's show lineup, grow class offerings and private lessons, and expand NTPA's team of board volunteers and youth served.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to take on this exciting new role and bring my passion for education and the arts to Frisco," says Managing Director Kerry Murdock. "Frisco has so much youth talent, and my job is to give every one of these young stars the opportunity to experience the profound impact of performing on stage."

Kerry has been part of the NTPA staff for two years, and has proven to be a strong leader, organizer, and creative director. Kerry has a Bachelor's in Elementary Education from East Central University of Oklahoma with a minor in Musical Theatre, and a Master's in Education in Multicultural Literature from Xavier University of Ohio. Kerry has spent the last 25 years working with children as a teacher, choir director, storyteller, director, costume director, and piano teacher, and most recently led the Core Learning Experience for The Conservatory at NTPA Academy.

This past year the NTPA - Frisco produced over thirty productions with almost three-hundred total performances. Its future show season includes such hits as Grease, Disney's Descendants, Legally Blonde JR, and more. For more information, go to ntpa.org/frisco.

NTPA - Frisco will be hosting a "Welcome" reception for Kerry between performances of Grease at the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts, to be held Saturday, August 27 at 6:00 PM.

Tickets for Grease can be purchased at ntpa.org/tickets.