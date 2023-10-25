NTPA Will Host Second Annual Stardust Awards Gala

The event will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 beginning at 5 pm.

North Texas Performing Arts has announced that the second annual Stardust Awards Gala will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 beginning at 5 pm. The swanky costume ball includes a cocktail hour followed by a delectable 3-course meal, dinner entertainment, the Stardust Awards ceremony, a live auction, and dancing to the upbeat tunes of Emerald City’s Party Machine Band. The menu includes butternut squash soup, slow roasted beef short ribs with ancho chile barbecue molasses reduction served with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and carrots, and blackberry and peach cobbler a la mode for dessert. Gluten free and vegetarian options are available.

The event, sponsored by Dairy Farmers of America, honors performing arts professionals and enthusiasts from across North Texas including performing arts teachers, artists, philanthropists, and top performing arts organizations across North Texas in addition to NTPA volunteers. Patrons are invited to don costumed attire in one of a variety of musical theatre themes including Beetlejuice, The Addams Family, Into the Woods, The Wizard of Oz, and more. Proceeds from the event will fund programs to extend NTPA’s DEI initiatives, and underwrite operations and critical projects for North Texas Performing Arts.

NTPA Stardust Awards Gala

Marriott At Legacy Town Center (7121 Bishop Road, Plano TX)

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Tickets: $175
Ticket link: https://ntpa.org/stardust/ 

Support the arts in Dallas by dancing the night away at North Texas Performing Arts’ second annual Stardust Awards Gala! The costume ball includes dinner, dancing, cocktails, an auction, an awards ceremony, and entertainment by Emerald City’s Party Machine Band. 

Honorees for the community leadership awards are nominated by the public and determined by a committee of judges including performing arts leaders, educators, and professionals from across Texas. 

The 2023 NTPA Stardust Community Award winners include:

  • Distinguished Performing Artist - B.J. Cleveland

  • Distinguished Performing Arts Volunteer - Graciela Katzer, Plano International Festival

  • Distinguished Performing Arts Organization - Plano Civic Chorus

  • Distinguished Performing Arts Leader - Janie Oliver, Children’s Chorus of Collin County  

  • Distinguished Arts Advocate - Tammy Meinershagen, Frisco City Council

  • Distinguished Arts Advocate - City of Plano and Cultural Arts Commission

  • Distinguished Arts Advocate - Baxley Foundation

  • Distinguished Elementary School Performing Arts Educator - Dr. Lindsay Kimbley, Frisco ISD

  • Distinguished Middle School Performing Arts Educator - Hope Wilton, Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts

  • Distinguished Middle School Performing Arts Educator - Jessamyn Berger, Allen ISD

  • Distinguished High School Performing Arts Educator - Guinea Bennett Price, Dallas ISD

  • Distinguished Collegiate Performing Arts Educator - Sally Vahle, UNT

  • Business Champion for the Performing Arts, Small/Medium Business - Greene Insurance

  • Business Champion for the Performing Arts, Large Business  - Transamerica Foundation

  • Lifetime Achievement Award - Katherine Wagner, Business Council for the Arts, retired

See information and event tickets at ntpa.org/stardust.




2023 Regional Awards


