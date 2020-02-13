NTPA Repertory Has Announced Cast, Crew and Band for 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is getting down to business at the NTPA Repertory's Willow Bend Center of the Arts February 21 - March 1.

Dolly Parton's smash-hit musical is the most fun you'll have in 2020! With an all-star multicultural cast, a LIVE BAND, and rip-roaring score by the Queen of Country, it tells the story of three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

Inspired by the hit film and brought to you by Dolly herself, this hilarious new NTPA Repertory production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business! Tickets online at ntparep.org.

CAST

Violet Newstead - Sky Williams

Judy Bernly - Rachel Poole

Doralee Rhodes -Mary Margaret Gates

Franklin Hart, Jr. -Jared Culpepper

Roz Keith - Brittany Brown

Joe/Ensemble - Aaron Braverman

Kathy/Ensemble - Kally Duncan

Dwayne Rhodes/Ensemble - Braiden Fisher

Tinsworthy/Ensemble - Jack Carolan

Margaret/Ensemble - Bonnie Grugle

Missy Hart - Isabelle Culpepper

Josh Newstead - Finn Hardge

Dick Bernly/Ensemble - Michael Christian

Bob Enright/Ensemble - Tomas Moquete

Maria/Ensemble - Ursula Villarreal

New Girl/Ensemble - Leah Flores

Ensemble - Caleb Ross

Ensemble - Duncan Michael

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director - Rebecca Lowrey

Choreographer - Jessica Humphrey

Stage Manager - Sienna Riehle

Costume Designer - Hope Cox

Music Tech - Benjamin Brown

Sound Consultant - Brian Christensen

Sound Board Operator - Tom Grugle

Lighting Designer - Andrew Makepeace

Set Designer - Kennedy Smith

Props - Allison Basile

Set Build Manager - Jo Alamares

Crew - Sofia Culpepper, Isabelle Culpepper

BAND

Rebecca Lowrey - PIANO/CONDUCTOR

Ben Brown - BASS

Kami Lujan - DRUMS/PERCUSSION

Gilbert Glenn - GUITAR 1

Rachel Francis - GUITAR 2

Sara Dunbar - REED 1

Catherine Conlin - REED 2

Kevin Eason - TRUMPET

Brendon Yenzer - TROMBONE





