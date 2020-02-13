NTPA Repertory Has Announced Cast, Crew and Band for 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is getting down to business at the NTPA Repertory's Willow Bend Center of the Arts February 21 - March 1.
Dolly Parton's smash-hit musical is the most fun you'll have in 2020! With an all-star multicultural cast, a LIVE BAND, and rip-roaring score by the Queen of Country, it tells the story of three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?
Inspired by the hit film and brought to you by Dolly herself, this hilarious new NTPA Repertory production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business! Tickets online at ntparep.org.
CAST
Violet Newstead - Sky Williams
Judy Bernly - Rachel Poole
Doralee Rhodes -Mary Margaret Gates
Franklin Hart, Jr. -Jared Culpepper
Roz Keith - Brittany Brown
Joe/Ensemble - Aaron Braverman
Kathy/Ensemble - Kally Duncan
Dwayne Rhodes/Ensemble - Braiden Fisher
Tinsworthy/Ensemble - Jack Carolan
Margaret/Ensemble - Bonnie Grugle
Missy Hart - Isabelle Culpepper
Josh Newstead - Finn Hardge
Dick Bernly/Ensemble - Michael Christian
Bob Enright/Ensemble - Tomas Moquete
Maria/Ensemble - Ursula Villarreal
New Girl/Ensemble - Leah Flores
Ensemble - Caleb Ross
Ensemble - Duncan Michael
PRODUCTION TEAM
Director - Rebecca Lowrey
Choreographer - Jessica Humphrey
Stage Manager - Sienna Riehle
Costume Designer - Hope Cox
Music Tech - Benjamin Brown
Sound Consultant - Brian Christensen
Sound Board Operator - Tom Grugle
Lighting Designer - Andrew Makepeace
Set Designer - Kennedy Smith
Props - Allison Basile
Set Build Manager - Jo Alamares
Crew - Sofia Culpepper, Isabelle Culpepper
BAND
Rebecca Lowrey - PIANO/CONDUCTOR
Ben Brown - BASS
Kami Lujan - DRUMS/PERCUSSION
Gilbert Glenn - GUITAR 1
Rachel Francis - GUITAR 2
Sara Dunbar - REED 1
Catherine Conlin - REED 2
Kevin Eason - TRUMPET
Brendon Yenzer - TROMBONE