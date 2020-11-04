NTPA Announces the Cast of the 10th Annual SCROOGE

The Musical will include a company of over 100 actors.

North Texas Performing Arts' special 10th anniversary production of Scrooge, the Musical will include over 100 actors participating in this Holiday Season favorite that has captivated over 10,000 fans over the past decade and this features the entire NTPA Theatre Management team!

This will be the fifth Scrooge directed by the talented Mike Mazur who boasts a BFA from Bowling Green and Master's from the prestigious New York University's (NYU) Tisch School of the Arts, and over 100 shows on both coasts and Texas, and has performed off-Broadway, in Hollywood, London, Warsaw, and Paris to his credit.



In her second year as the shows Music and Children's Director is the award-winning music educator and NTPA Resident Director Kaitlyn Wright. Kaitlyn Wright earned her bachelors at TWU where she performed in both opera and theater productions, and has dozens of successful show credits and performed in past year's Scrooge as Ghost of Christmas-Past.



Choreographer for this year's production will be the award winning and dance favorite Hannah Makepeace, also an NTPA Resident Director. Hannah will also play a featured role as Mrs. Fezziwig.

The NTPA Theatre Management Team will take the stage throughout this 14-show run with Vice President of Youth Theatres Lindsey Lederer appearing in Scrooge for the first time as Mary. NTPA - Plano Managing Director Mike Mazur takes on the role of Bob Crachit in his 6th appearance in the show with NTPA - Fairview MD Cibby Bowden debuting opposite as Mrs. Cratchit. Veteran "Scrooger" Christian Black returns in his signature role as Christmas Present, and NTPA - Frisco's Hannah Makepeace debuts as Mrs. Fezziwig, accompanied by husband Andrew in the opposite role of Mr. Fezziwig.



Darrell Rodenbaugh will return in his 10th year in the role of Scrooge, and at the end of this year's run will have taken the stage in almost 80 performances in this role. Returning for this special anniversary performance as Young Scrooge is son Christopher Rodenbaugh who performed in this role for the first five years of this tradition. Double-cast in this role are former Disney performers Esteban Vilchez and his wife Pamela Angelero plays love interest Isabel shared with NTPA youth theatre star Breanna Petersen.

There will be four Tiny Tim's in this year's production featuring 10-year-old Colt Marr and 8-year-olds Annie Fetter, Juan Erives, and Jordyn Word.



NTPA Resident Director Nick Mann and Austin Keefer take on the role of the Nephew while Repertory favorite Jonathan Seiders will be double-cast with Scott Walker playing Marley. Former Dallas Theatre Center star Christian Black is double-cast with the long-time performer Steve Flad taking on Christmas Present. Mrs. Fezziwig is played by regional star Bonnie Grugle and professional artist Karen Eichinger with returning Matt Wiexel and Curt Green as Mr. Fezziwig.



Joining Director Mike Mazur as Bob Cratchit is regional rock musician Jason Hanby (whose real-life daughter Maddie plays his daughter in the show) and Alejandro Erives (whose real-life son is one of the Tiny Tims), while NTPA's Cibby Bowden, and Kerry Murdock join Vicki Craven who played the role of Mrs. Cratchit last year. Last year's incredible Ghost of Christmas Past Deanna Green (who's daughter Lauren plays her own "younger self" in the show) is joined this year in the role by Abbi Wreyford and Shar Wilson.



This year's production is mostly triple-cast given the popularity of this 10th Anniversary and the number of shows this year, and features some fun off-stage relationships between its cast-members in addition to those above. The mother-daughter onstage Dilber women are each played by sets of real-life mothers and daughters. There are some twenty related family members in the show with several entire families taking on roles.

