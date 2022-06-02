Morgana Wilborn Joins Bishop Arts Theatre Center as Managing Director

Bishop Arts Theatre Center has announced that one of the city's most talented artists and arts administrators, Morgana Wilborn, will be joining their team as the full-time Managing Director. No stranger to the BATC stage, Wilborn directed the riveting production of Beto O'Byne's & Meropi Peponides Loving and Loving in 2020 just before the pandemic. In February of this year, she also directed the theatre's HOW TO BE Project, a one-act festival with commissions by 10 playwrights based on Dr. Ibram X. Kendi's book, How To Be An Anti-racist.

Morgana Wilborn (she/her/hers) is a Dallas, TX native. She is a proud graduate of the University of North Texas (BA, Theater), and The University of Houston (MA, Theater Education). For the past 14 years, she has served the community as an arts educator/administrator. She recently served as Co-Managing Director at DNAWORKS LLC, Dialogue and Healing Through the Arts, and as Director of Education at the Dallas Theater Center (DTC). She continues as an Adjunct Professor of Theater and Humanities at Eastfield, El Centro College, and now the University of North Texas, Dallas. Before serving for DTC and DNAWORKS, she served for 8 years as a theater director and instructor for Dallas ISD. She has directed and acted for the stage with companies such as the University of North Texas, TheaterMakers Studio, Kitchen Dog Theatre, Artstillery, SMU Meadows School of the Arts, Stage West Theater, Soul Rep Theatre, Cara Mia Theatre Company, WaterTower Theater, and House Party Theatre. As a proud African American artist, educator, and activist; Morgana hopes to honor, uplift, and empower bodies of culture in her service to the community through mindful engagement and equitable collaboration.

Founder/Executive Artistic Director, Teresa Coleman Wash, comments, "Morgana is dynamic in every sense of the word. It takes a while to build the right team, and now we're in a much better position to attract and retain top-notch talent." Last year, BATC was able to retire their construction loan debt from their 2008 renovations of their space due to the Shuttered Venues Operating Grant legislation championed by Senator John Cornyn. "For years, I've marveled at what Ann Williams and Zenetta Drew have been able to accomplish at Dallas Black Dance Theater. I'm hoping I've finally found my Zenetta with Morgana," Wash adds.