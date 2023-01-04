Mainstage Irving-las Colinas To Present Lynn Nottage's Powerful Play INTIMATE APPAREL 

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of Intimate Apparel, written by Lynn Nottage - the first female playwright to win two Pulitzer Prizes. Inspired by a true story, Intimate Apparel is a warm, intelligent, and deeply human play that explores the desire for both independence and connection, the insidious effects of racism and classism, the social oppression of women, and the bravery, hard work, friendship, and love, of people who have been forgotten by history.

After last appearing onstage in their 2012 production of A Few Good Men, DFW favorite Dennis Raveneau returns to MainStage to direct Intimate Apparel. "This is the story of a young African-American woman who has migrated to New York in pursuit of her dreams through her work as a seamstress. The play, in Nottage's own words, explores 'the unexpected intersections between class, race, and gender at the turn of the (20th) century, and what happens when people across cultural and economic divides are thrust into spaces of intimacy.'" He continues, "It's a powerful story with vital and memorable characters, a moving tale of romance, independence, and acceptance, that challenges audiences, even today, to take a hard look at what lies just underneath outer appearances."

This moving and well-tailored drama runs March 10-25, 2023 in the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $25 to $32 and are available for purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office (www.IrvingArtsCenter.com • 972-252-2787). Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.