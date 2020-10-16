MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Presents Erma Bombeck AT WIT'S END

The play will be available for "on-demand" streaming from Saturday, November 7 through Saturday, November 21.

With the health and safety of performers and patrons of greatest importance, the MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board of Directors has replaced the previously scheduled production of the large-cast play A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder with the hilarious Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End by Allison Engel and Margaret Engel.

Directed by Michael Serrecchia and starring Ellen Locy, this one-person, full-length play will be available for "on-demand" streaming from Saturday, November 7 through Saturday, November 21. Access codes are $19 (single) and $29 (group/family) and are on sale now at www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage subscribers, sponsors and donors will be contacted soon about how to secure their access codes to stream Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End.

A celebration of humorist Erma Bombeck, At Wit's End rejoices in the life of a woman considered to be one of America's funniest moms, who championed the everyday lives of housewives with a daring truth few of her generation were willing to tell.

MainStage Board President Clayton Cunningham explains, "Building on the success of our July virtual production of An Act of God and most recent production of Dear Elizabeth, this is our third adventure into the world of streaming! We learn something new each time and strive to improve with every opportunity. To pull this off safely, our board has chosen another small cast show to ensure the safety of our actors and production team." Cunningham continues, "We look forward to partnering with the team at the Irving Arts Center to produce another high-quality streaming experience for our patrons to enjoy."

Director, Michael Serrecchia elaborates, "During these turbulent times that we are currently living in, many have found solace and humor in clever tweets about child rearing, household management, and personal relationships. Now is the perfect time to revisit and spend an evening with one of America's leading humorists Erma Bombeck in Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End." Serrecchia continues, "Erma Bombeck made us laugh and more importantly made us think about those very same things more than a half-century ago. Her home-grown, yet wickedly funny observations of the plight of the AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE and family not only entertained us but helped in building the path to the ERA amendment for Equal Rights for Women."

Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the MainStage's administrative office (972-594-6104 • info@irvingtheatre.org) or Irving Arts Center Box Office (972-252-2787). MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.

