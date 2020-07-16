MainStage-Irving Las Colinas Moves ACT OF GOD to Streaming Platform

MainStage continues to work in lockstep with the Irving Arts Center to create the safest place possible for theater makers and theatergoers. Due to the recent spike of COVID-19 in the DFW Metroplex, the upcoming production of the hilarious comedy "An Act of God" starring Sherry Etzel has been moved to a streaming platform.

An Act of God will be available to stream Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 PM through 11:59 PM on Saturday, August 1. Current subscribers and ticket holders will be mailed new "tickets" with individual streaming access codes. Subscribers should be on the lookout for those to arrive early next week.

Single tickets and family packages are available NOW with prices as low as $19 on bit.ly/MainStageShowTix4U. Purchased tickets will include easy-to-follow instructions, a link for seamless streaming and a personal access code. Each code entitles the ticket holder one streamed production to be watched within 48 hours.

An Act of God by David Javerbaum is directed by Jake Blakeman (Sure Thing by David Ives, Last Days of Judas Iscariot by Adly Guirgis). The cast includes Sherry Etzel (GOD), Eric Criner (Gabriel), and Alex Swanson (Michael). The full-length, three-person comedy An Act of God is a side-splittingly funny and critically acclaimed play that creates a space for The Almighty (with the help of two devoted angels) to answer the deepest questions that have plagued mankind since Creation. The work also answers to the necessity of social distancing for our performers and staff.

The play originated from former "Daily Show" runner and Emmy Award® winner David Javerbaum's popular twitter account @TheTweetofGod which was then developed into a best-selling book, The Last Testament: A Memoir By God. Mr. Javerbaum's tell-it-like-it-is God is divinely funny and riffs widely in a sweet, if slightly blasphemous show, which is equal parts theology and stand-up comedy.

An Act of God contains adult language, mature themes and irreverent humor. It is recommended for ages 16 and up.

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.

