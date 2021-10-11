Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Announces Cast for NUNSENSE

pixeltracker

Join the Little Sisters of Hoboken (well, what’s left of them, that is) for a hysterically haphazard variety show to raise emergency funds for the convent

Oct. 11, 2021  
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Announces Cast for NUNSENSE

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will open its 2021-2022 season with Dan Goggin's Nunsense, a sinfully funny musical featuring catchy songs, irreverent comedy, and the madcap misadventures of five nuns!

Directed by Michael Serrecchia, music directed by Jesse Fry and choreographed by Megan Kelly Bates, the musical will run November 5-20 in the Dupree Theatre at the Irving Arts Center. Single tickets range from $25-$32 and are also on sale now at www.IrvingArtsCenter.com. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.

When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, the five remaining nuns decide to stage a talent show to raise the money to bury their dearly departed.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Nunsense

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Dan Goggin

Directed by Michael Serrecchia

Choreographer Megan Kelly Bates

Music Director Jesse Fry

November 5-20, 2021

Cast

Megan Kelly Bates as Sister Mary Regina

Rachel Nicole Poole as Sister Mary Hubert

Alena Cardenez as Sister Robert Anne

Mary Gilbreath-Grim as Sister Mary Amnesia

Christine Phelan as Sister Mary Leo

Daniel Hernandez as Stage Manager/Priest

Join the Little Sisters of Hoboken (well, what's left of them, that is) for a hysterically haphazard variety show to raise emergency funds for the convent. After a bad batch of Sister Julia - Child of God's vichyssoise killed off fifty-two of the nuns, the survivors emptied the coffers to bury the deceased but ran out of cash before the last few bodies could be laid to rest (don't worry - they're in the kitchen freezer). Will their prayers be answered before the health department discovers their secret? With hilarious talent acts, tongue-in-cheek musical numbers, and help from the audience, Nunsense has blessed theatregoers worldwide for over 30 years and is sure to have you rolling with laughter! A heavenly delight that's sinfully funny!

For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.


Related Articles View More Dallas Stories

BroadwayWorld Store

More Hot Stories For You

  • AMERICAN SON Will Be Performed at the Hatbox Theatre This Month
  • Players Ring Premieres New Play 9/12
  • Ken Follett Will Appear Virtually On Writers On A New England Stage With New Spy Thriller
  • Pontine Theatre Presents PLAINS SPEAKING: THE PORTSMOUTH RAID IN FACT AND FICTION, October 15-17 & 24