MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Announces Cast for NUNSENSE

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will open its 2021-2022 season with Dan Goggin's Nunsense, a sinfully funny musical featuring catchy songs, irreverent comedy, and the madcap misadventures of five nuns!

Directed by Michael Serrecchia, music directed by Jesse Fry and choreographed by Megan Kelly Bates, the musical will run November 5-20 in the Dupree Theatre at the Irving Arts Center. Single tickets range from $25-$32 and are also on sale now at www.IrvingArtsCenter.com. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.

When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, the five remaining nuns decide to stage a talent show to raise the money to bury their dearly departed.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Nunsense

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Dan Goggin

Directed by Michael Serrecchia

Choreographer Megan Kelly Bates

Music Director Jesse Fry

November 5-20, 2021

Cast