MJ, LES MISERABLES, FUNNY GIRL & More Announced for 2023/2024 Germania Insurance Broadway Series

Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America has announced the full lineup of Broadway shows coming to Dallas for the 2023/2024 Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. The season includes four Dallas premieres and the return of audience favorites.

Season tickets are available now. Packages start at $230 and new patrons can visit BroadwayDallas.org or call 866-276-4884 (Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.) to subscribe. Subscriber benefits include access to the best seats for one low price, priority access to additional tickets before public on sale, option to enroll in interest and fee-free payment plans, and ticket exchange privileges.

"We're thrilled to announce such a fantastic season, with four shows premiering at the Music Hall for the very first time and several crowd pleasers making their return. This season has something for everyone," said Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas.

The 2023/2024 Germania Insurance Broadway Series launches in November with the multi-Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ. The series continues with Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon LES MISÉRABLES; the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL; the Broadway smash-hit musical based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE; the Tony Award®-winning new musical featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY; the Pulitzer Prize-winning story of America then, told by America now, HAMILTON; Broadway's beloved Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon HAIRSPRAY; and the bittersweet comedy featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, FUNNY GIRL.

HAMILTON will be presented by Broadway Dallas at the Winspear Opera House as part of its on-going collaboration with the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

All current subscribers will be automatically renewed into the 2023/2024 season. Renewals will be processed on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale at a later date. Group pricing is available now for groups of 10 or more. Reserve by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

Subscribers can make the most of their season with CenterStage. CenterStage members enjoy tailored benefits that enhance their experience each time they visit the theater - all while supporting artistic excellence at Broadway Dallas and helping to spread the spirit of Broadway to all corners of our community.

Broadway Dallas strives to impact the lives of children and families through community outreach and education. Broadway Dallas offers year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages and provides a wide array of arts-driven, equitable programs, such as ConnecTix, Community Spotlight, 212° Connect, and Broadway Dallas' annual High School Musical Theatre Awards, all of which have been uniquely created to help us share the spirit of Broadway and will continue in the 2023/2024 season.

MJ | November 21 - December 3, 2023

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park

The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Dallas as MJ, the multi-Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin' somethin' as it makes its Dallas premiere at the Music Hall at Fair Park in November 2023.

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by Tony and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe. The creative team will also feature Musical Supervision by David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Jason Michael Webb.

LES MISÉRABLES | December 20 - 31, 2023

Welcomed by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park

STILL THE WORLD'S MOST POPULAR MUSICAL

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL | January 23 - February 4, 2024

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park

THERE IS ONLY ONE.

HER VOICE IS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE IS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER.



An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

BEETLEJUICE | February 20 - March 3, 2024

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park

He earned his stripes on Broadway... now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Dallas.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. Beetlejuice features an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY | April 9 - 21, 2024

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park



Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before, including "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone."

It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this 'profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

HAMILTON | May 8 - June 9, 2024

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Winspear Opera House

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAIRSPRAY | June 18 - 30, 2024

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the '60s," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat".

This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

FUNNY GIRL | August 6 - 18, 2024

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN!

Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

About Broadway Dallas

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Broadway Dallas relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs.

Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners Germania Insurance, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Broadway Dallas, visit our website at BroadwayDallas.org.

About Broadway Across America

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 18-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and To Kill A Mockingbird.

About Germania Insurance

Founded in 1896, Germania Insurance provides auto, property, and life insurance for thousands of Texans. It is the largest farm mutual insurance company in Texas and one of the top companies for independent agents. Germania has earned spot on Forbes' 2021 America's Best Insurance Companies in Each State list, securing a top-five ranking for both its auto and home insurance products. Germania is a proud Texas company, exclusively providing protection and insurance services for Texans for 125 years.