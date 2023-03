Who murdered famed magician Marko the Magnificent? Could it have been his manager? Or his wife? Perhaps his assistant? On the first anniversary of his death while performing the death-defying "bullet catch," all of the suspects (and more) are gathered at the mansion that was Marko's home for the reading of his will. The terms are clear-everyone must be present and if anyone leaves before the night is through they will forfeit their share of the inheritance. But one of the people in this room is the person who sabotaged the trick and killed Marko! Can Harry Hunsacker solve this crime before it's too late? The real trick will be if he can!



We continue our 2022-23 season with the RadioVizion™ presentation of Mind Over Murder! by Kurt Kleinmann at the Bath House Cultural Center on the shores of White Rock Lake in Dallas. The production opens Thursday, March 9, and plays through March 25 with evening performances at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, along with 2 p.m. matinee performances on Saturday.



RadioVizion™ is an alternative technique devised by Pegasus Theatre for thepresentation of the Living Black & White™ series of Harry Hunsacker adventures. RadioVizion™ does not employ the trade-secret makeup but instead focuses on evoking the experience and glamour of being in a live radio studio of the 1930s and 1940s. Live sound effects, actors at period-style live microphones, and costumes suggestive of the era complete the effect.

The cast consists of Isabelle Culpepper as Rose Banister, Jared Culpepper as Detective Lt. Foster, Joseph Figueiras as Marko the Magnificent, Gordon Fox as Otis Digby, Will Galey as Spuds Gillespie, Danny Gallagher as Harry Hunsacker, Kellie Monahan-McElroy as Tracy Sloan, Jonah Munroe as Nigel Grouse, Jennifer Nachazel as Nora Grey, Johanna Nchekwube as Blanche Merkle, Ben Schroth as Doc Hopper, and Frankie Whitaker as Douglas Bailey.

Visit pegasustheatre.com for tickets.