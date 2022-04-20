Lyric Stage to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM in Concert at Dallas' historic Majestic Theatre

Lyric Stage will present A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum in concert May 12-15, 2022 at Dallas' historic Majestic Theatre.

Set in Ancient Rome, Forum is a nonstop musical laugh-fest that combines the 2000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright Plautus with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville.

With music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Burt Shrevelove and Larry Gelbart, the original Broadway production of Forum was nominated for eight Tony Awards in 1963, winning six, including Best Musical and Best Author (Musical), and, in 1966, was made into a film starring Zero Mostel.

This light-hearted, fast-paced, fully-staged concert production is directed by Mary Gilbreath Grim and choreographed by Kelly McCain. The 15-piece orchestra is conducted by Vonda K. Bowling, who is also the production's Music Director.

Tickets are now available at TicketDFW.com or by calling 214-871-5000. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.