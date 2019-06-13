Luckenbooth Theatre Announces Casting And More For ALICE, A NEW MUSICAL

Adapted from Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Luckenbooth Theatre Academy's Alice, a new musical brings the beloved characters from Wonderland to life with a contemporary twist. Director, Megan Hildebrand, states: "After casting, we realized we were given a great gift - the opportunity and ability to use each actor's talent to directly influence the way their character was written and developed. All members of the cast and creative team had an equal voice in the room as the script was being devised."

Leading the cast in the title role of Alice is Sami Knox. She is joined by Kamille Isom* (White Rabbit), Mason Vales (Cheshire Cat), David Percival (Caterpillar), Hayden Dietrich* (Mad Hatter) and Delaney Beck (Queen of Hearts). The production was written and directed by Luckenbooth Theatre's Founder and Artistic Director, Megan Hildebrand*, with Musical Direction and adaptation by Rachel Davies and music and lyrics by Ryan Simon.

Alice, a new musical will have previews Saturday, June 22 & Sunday, June 23, an Industry Night on Monday, June 24 and run Wednesday, June 26 - Sunday, June 30. The Company will perform a special Sensory Sensitive matinee on June 29. All performances will take place at Luckenbooth's new black box studio space located in the Fort Worth Design District. Patrons may purchase tickets online the Luckenbooth website at www.luckenbooththeatre.com or in person at their box office an hour prior to curtain. For more information, be sure to follow Luckenbooth Theatre on Facebook and Instagram!

*Denotes a Luckenbooth Repertory Company Member





