Local Play 911 GNOMES: A CHRISTMAS EMERGENCY is Chosen as the Only North Texas Show in New York City RAVE Festival

Dallas-based Starlight Entertainment President and Producer Michael Jenkins is pleased to announce 911 Gnomes: A Christmas Emergency has been chosen by Rave Theater Festival in New York as one of 20 diverse new shows to feature in their inaugural festival in New York City this August. The Festival focuses on diversity with an emphasis on quality of writing and creativity. 911 Gnomes: A Christmas Emergency is the only show from Texas represented. The play was written by Shellie O'Neal, directed by Crystal Griffith, and cast with local talent including 8 children from North Texas. The show will be presented at the Clemente Center, Theatre LaTea August 14-18, 2019

"Every playwright dreams of having her play produced in New York City, and this Texas girl is beyond elated that this dream is about to come true! I am over the moon for my students, too, who are performing in this show. What a blessing this will be for all of us!", says Shellie O'Neal, playwright.

The holiday storyline of 911 Gnomes: A Christmas Emergency is one that the entire family will love. Nobody knows what to do when the elves at the North Pole get the flu on Christmas Eve. Somebody has to get the job done so dial 911 GNOMES to the rescue! In 911 Gnomes: A Christmas Emergency, the audience will take a trip with Rudolph, Frosty, and the strangest garden gnomes you've ever laid eyes on, as they work their way to the North Pole to save the day. What will happen when they arrive? Do gnomes even know how to make toys? Come see 911 Gnomes to find out!

"We are excited to produce 911 Gnomes: A Christmas Emergency because it is a show that is fun for the entire family. It will take your imagination on a holiday journey to the North Pole and give families a chance to unplug from the stresses of everyday life. With this whimsical musical, we are creating new audiences for the future by introducing children to the experience of live theater", says Michael Jenkins, President and Producer, Starlight Entertainment.

Starlight Entertainment will present 911 Gnomes: A Christmas Emergency at the Clemente Center, Theatre LaTea (2nd floor), 107 Suffolk, New York, NY 10002

Tickets are $25 in advance (additional ticketing fees apply) and $28 at the door. Multiple show passes are also available for $100 to $350 depending on number of shows chosen. To purchase tickets or passes please visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/35213/production/1012929.

For more info on RAVE Theater Festival, visit www.RaveTheaterFestival.com.





