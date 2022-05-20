Lewisville Grand Announces Four Shows Slated For June 

The Lewisville Grand Theater celebrates sweet summertime with the announcement of four events slated for June.

On Friday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. the Orchestra of New Spain will be joined by guest operatic soprano Alfrelynn Roberts for a special concert entitled Celebrating Juneteenth in Music. The Lewisville Talks - City Speaker Series continues on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. with an engagement featuring Donald Norman-Cox, author of Juneteenth 101: Popular Myths and Forgotten Facts. The discussion will be followed by a screening of the film Miss Juneteenth at 8 p.m. Back by popular demand, Dad Jokes returns this year on Saturday, June 18 for a family-friendly stand-up comedy performance at 4 p.m. and an evening performance with more adult themes at 8 p.m. Country music star Courtney Patton will take the stage as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Sunday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for all four events are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix.



Celebrating Juneteenth in Music

Friday, June 10 | 7:30 p.m.

In celebration of the Texas roots of Juneteenth, the Orchestra of New Spain will be performing a special concert featuring Black composers of classical music with an exploration of works of Jessie Montgomery and others. The orchestra will feature well-known soprano and versatile local chorus master Alfrelynn Roberts in a program of John Carter and Courtney Carey as well as two Spirituals I Wanna Be Ready and Didn't My Lord Deliver Daniel.

The Orchestra of New Spain is a Dallas-based professional period-instrument baroque orchestra and chorus specializing in, but not limited to, the music of Spain and its sphere of New World influence. The George Floyd era inspired Orchestra of New Spain to take advantage of their history exploring less popular music to introduce Black composers to Dallas audiences in 2021, with great success, and then expand this concert series offering more widely around the DFW Metroplex in 2022.

This concert is being presented by the Lewisville Grand Theater and has been funded, in part, by a City of Lewisville Arts Project Grant. The concert will take place in the Huffines Performance Hall. Tickets are $20 for reserved seating and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.



Lewisville Talks - City Speaker Series: Juneteenth 101

Followed by a screening of Miss Juneteenth

Thursday, June 16 | Lewisville Talks event at 7 p.m. | "Miss Juneteenth" screening at 8 p.m.

The Lewisville Talks - City Speaker Series continues to insight curiosity and promote meaningful conversation with its next engagement featuring Denton-based author Donald Norman-Cox, speaking about his book, Juneteenth 101: Popular Myths and Forgotten Facts.

Juneteenth 101 takes a closer look at the annual observance commemorating June 19, 1865, the day the U.S. Army came to Galveston to ensure Texans would comply with the Emancipation Proclamation. While the celebration of Juneteenth has grown in popularity in recent years, so has a wealth of legends, misinterpretations, and untruths about the holiday and its inception. Norman-Cox debunks these commonly held beliefs in this evening's talk, followed by a Q&A session with audience members. His book, Juneteenth 101, will also be available for purchase at the event.

Following the presentation, attendees are invited to stay for a screening of Miss Juneteenth, a film directed by Fort Worth-native Channing Godfrey Peoples that depicts a former beauty queen and single mom preparing her rebellious teenage daughter for the "Miss Juneteenth" pageant. Harry Eaddy, founder of the Denton Black Film Festival, will introduce both the speaker and film.

This engagement will take place in the Huffines Performance Hall and is free to attend, but ticket reservations are encouraged at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Attendees are welcome to join for both the talk and the film, or just one event.

Dad Jokes: An Evening of Stand-Up

Saturday, June 18 | Family-friendly show at 4 p.m. | Regular show at 8 p.m.

DAD JOKES returns to The Grand for another fantastic evening of stand-up comedy this summer! Bring the kids and enjoy a family-friendly performance at 4 p.m., or purchase a ticket for the evening performance at 8 p.m. Please note, the 8 p.m. show may contain adult or mature content.

When professional comedians become fathers, it brings a whole new meaning to DAD JOKES!

Aaron Aryanpur (Comedy Central, NBC), Daryl Felsberg (Billboard Comedy, SiriusXM), and Brandon Davidson (SiriusXM) are taking their stories and lives and laying them out on the stage in one show. Fatherhood has never been funnier!

This engagement will take place in The Grand's intimate Black Box Theater. Table seating is available for $20 a seat (must purchase all four seats at a table) and Tier 1 reserved seating is available for $15 at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.

Black Box Songwriter Series: Courtney Patton

Sunday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Courtney Patton is a storyteller. She's also a mother, a wife, a producer, a singer, a songwriter, a tour-van driver and a musician- as well as a world-traveler when she's out on tour throughout the continental U.S., Canada and Europe. But to anyone lucky enough to be sitting in the audience while listening to her expansive Texas twang belt out her version of deep and soulful country music, she's a storyteller. In a musical era in which clichés and bravado are mistaken for bold noteworthiness, there is something far more brave in peeling back highly personal and emotional open-book songs and delivering them with sensitivity and sentiment. Patton does just that.

Following her previous solo albums, Triggering a Flood (2013) and So This Is Life (2015), and her acoustic collaborative project with her husband and fellow Texas troubadour Jason Eady, Something Together, (2017), Patton has drawn on true life day-to-day autobiographical life experiences and released her third album, What It's Like To Fly Alone, in 2018.

This concert takes place in The Grand's intimate Black Box Theater. Tickets are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.

Lewisville Grand Theater is the City of Lewisville's home for the arts. The center presents a variety of regional and national touring performers, art exhibits, and classes, while also giving the many arts groups in the Greater Lewisville area a facility to perform and display their works. Its multiple performance spaces play host to a variety of events, including live music, theater, dance performances, comedy shows, and more. The center features a 294-seat performance hall, black box theater, recital hall, art gallery, and courtyard.

The Black Box Songwriter Series features singer-songwriters in an intimate, listening-room setting. Since its inception in 2015, the series has attracted a variety of celebrated songwriters, such as Gretchen Peters ("Independence Day"), Susan Gibson ("Wide Open Spaces"), Walt Wilkins ("Trains I Missed"), and numerous award-winning troubadours. Both newcomers and veteran songwriters have played the series and given fans a chance to hear incredible songs as well as the stories behind them.

The Lewisville Talks - City Speaker Series brings national influencers to Lewisville to discuss current events, trends, and ideas that can enrich our lives and create a discussion forum for the future of communities, residents, and community leaders. Past speakers have included New York Times bestselling author Sandra Brown, first female private space explorer Anousheh Ansari, and others.