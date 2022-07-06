La Ti Do Presents SONGS OF SONDHEIM Cabaret

Washington, DC-founded LA TI DO Productions (LTD) expands its city count to six with the launch of a new series in Dallas/Ft. Worth with a Songs of Sondheim cabaret at Union Coffee. The show is expected to present at different venues in Dallas and Ft. Worth throughout 2022.

Union Coffee is located at 3705 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219.

Nationally, LA TI DO also produces cabarets, concerts, theatre, and special events in Washington, DC, New York City, Los Angeles, Northern Virginia, and Pittsburgh, PA.

Featuring:

Hosted by Sarah Powell

Music Directed by James McQuillen

Appearance by LA TI DO Co-Founder Don Mike Mendoza

Performances by Sergio Garcia, Sheran Keyton, Jennifer Kuenzer, Tara Park, Jodi Crawford Wright

Ticket Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184264®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fla-ti-do-dallasft-worth-premiere-songs-of-sondheim-tickets-373264914407?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

