LES MISERABLES School Edition to be Presented by Artisan Center Theater
Artisan Center Theater will present LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION at its 200 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs Thursday, May 6, 2021 through Thursday, May 20, 2021. Performances are Monday through Friday at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under (senior, military, first responder and student discounts available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.
ABOUT THE SHOW:
LES MISERABLES is a beloved tale of forgiveness and repentance. It follows the life of an ex-convict hunted for decades by a ruthless policeman after he breaks parole. When he agrees to care for the young daughter of a factory worker, their lives change forever. Set against a backdrop of student protests and government overthrow, this powerful musical tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.
FEATURED IN LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION:
Jean Valjean - Nathan Roberts & Blayne Stonecipher
Javert - Liam Pham & Anthony Bartke
Fantine - Emma Simpson, Sophia Elsworth, Sky Woodhull & Arial Zambeck
Monsieur Thénardier - Kai Diamond & Sheldon Stevens
Madame Thénardier - Ella Garner, Mallory Gomez & Jordan Riek
Eponine - Cait Perkinson, Violet Novak, Kyra Barkley & Avery Riek
Marius/Sailor 3 - Caleb Sonnier, Vitali Rogel
Cosette - Cheyenne Ballew, Kaylynn Langham, Abby Horn & Jacy Schoening
Enjolras/Convict 4/Sailor 1 - Dylan Hillbert & Alexander Bartee
Combferre/Convict 2/Foreman/Bamatabois - Brett Jarboe & Jose Zayas Quinones
Prouvaire/Convict 3/Bishop/Conman/Judge/Montparnesse - Ezra Pleimann & Dominic Norris
Grantaire/Convict 5/Sailor 4 - Ethan Spudich Davis & Ellie Britvich
Courfayrac/Constable 2 - Aidan Walsh
Joly/Brujon/Constable 1/Sailor 2 - Gavin Grier & Piper Daniel
Legles/Fauchelevant - Summer Leiter & Conner Jakubik
Feuilly/Convict 1/Farmer - Sarah Flick & Anne Spurgin
Claquesous/Worker 1&2/Woman/Chorus - Sophie Gomez & Mary Bartke
Factory Girl 1/Chorus - Kennedy Peil & Lily Alley
Factory Girl 2/Gavroche Gang/Chorus - Mia Lawson & Olivia Redford
Factory Girl 3/Chorus - Campbell Berend & Natalie Stamper
Factory Girl 4/Turning Girl 1/Chorus - Emma Dewbre
Factory Girl 5/Chorus - Emerson Hodges & Danielle Cisco
Factory Girl 6/Turning Girl 5/Babet/Chorus - Rebecca Nason & Sienna Kretchmer
Old Woman 1/Chorus - Emma Box & Sara Balli
Old Woman 2/Chorus - Alex Wise & Izzy DeLo
Onlooker 1/Turning Girl 6/Gavroche Gang/Chorus - Ryan Ingram & Kara Jakubik
Onlooker 2/Turning Girl 7/Chorus - Jenna Finn & Kara Jakubik
Onlooker 3/Turning Girl 8/Chorus - Maryn Haley & Tabitha Harris
Dance Hall Girl 2/Turning Girl 2/Nun 1/Chorus - Riley Hilsinger & Rowan Camphuysen
Dance Hall Girl 1&3/Turning Girl 3/Chorus - Cheyenne Beck
Dance Hall Girl 4/Turning Girl 4/Nun 2/Chorus - Makayla Simpson
Gavroche - Eric Hilsinger & Josephine Williams
Young Cosette/Gavroche Gang/Chorus - Trinity McCallum & Kaylee Barkley
Young Eponine/Gavroche Gang/Chorus - Graci Stubblefield & Chloa Keaton
Mistaken Jean Valjean - Ethan Spudich Davis & Jose Zayas Quinones
Young Cosette Understudy - Chloa Keaton
SUMMARY OF LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION:
Who: Artisan Center Theater, a 200 seat theater in the round
What: LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION presented by Artisan Center Theater
When: May 6 - 20, 2021
Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053
Director: John Wilkerson
Showtimes: Monday - Friday at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm.
Tickets: $28 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under.
Reservations: Call 817-284-1200; or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com
Media Contact: Holly Wells holly@artisanct.com or 806-778-3432