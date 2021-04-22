LES MISERABLES School Edition to be Presented by Artisan Center Theater

Artisan Center Theater will present LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION at its 200 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs Thursday, May 6, 2021 through Thursday, May 20, 2021. Performances are Monday through Friday at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under (senior, military, first responder and student discounts available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

LES MISERABLES is a beloved tale of forgiveness and repentance. It follows the life of an ex-convict hunted for decades by a ruthless policeman after he breaks parole. When he agrees to care for the young daughter of a factory worker, their lives change forever. Set against a backdrop of student protests and government overthrow, this powerful musical tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

FEATURED IN LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION:

Jean Valjean - Nathan Roberts & Blayne Stonecipher

Javert - Liam Pham & Anthony Bartke

Fantine - Emma Simpson, Sophia Elsworth, Sky Woodhull & Arial Zambeck

Monsieur Thénardier - Kai Diamond & Sheldon Stevens

Madame Thénardier - Ella Garner, Mallory Gomez & Jordan Riek

Eponine - Cait Perkinson, Violet Novak, Kyra Barkley & Avery Riek

Marius/Sailor 3 - Caleb Sonnier, Vitali Rogel

Cosette - Cheyenne Ballew, Kaylynn Langham, Abby Horn & Jacy Schoening

Enjolras/Convict 4/Sailor 1 - Dylan Hillbert & Alexander Bartee

Combferre/Convict 2/Foreman/Bamatabois - Brett Jarboe & Jose Zayas Quinones

Prouvaire/Convict 3/Bishop/Conman/Judge/Montparnesse - Ezra Pleimann & Dominic Norris

Grantaire/Convict 5/Sailor 4 - Ethan Spudich Davis & Ellie Britvich

Courfayrac/Constable 2 - Aidan Walsh

Joly/Brujon/Constable 1/Sailor 2 - Gavin Grier & Piper Daniel

Legles/Fauchelevant - Summer Leiter & Conner Jakubik

Feuilly/Convict 1/Farmer - Sarah Flick & Anne Spurgin

Claquesous/Worker 1&2/Woman/Chorus - Sophie Gomez & Mary Bartke

Factory Girl 1/Chorus - Kennedy Peil & Lily Alley

Factory Girl 2/Gavroche Gang/Chorus - Mia Lawson & Olivia Redford

Factory Girl 3/Chorus - Campbell Berend & Natalie Stamper

Factory Girl 4/Turning Girl 1/Chorus - Emma Dewbre

Factory Girl 5/Chorus - Emerson Hodges & Danielle Cisco

Factory Girl 6/Turning Girl 5/Babet/Chorus - Rebecca Nason & Sienna Kretchmer

Old Woman 1/Chorus - Emma Box & Sara Balli

Old Woman 2/Chorus - Alex Wise & Izzy DeLo

Onlooker 1/Turning Girl 6/Gavroche Gang/Chorus - Ryan Ingram & Kara Jakubik

Onlooker 2/Turning Girl 7/Chorus - Jenna Finn & Kara Jakubik

Onlooker 3/Turning Girl 8/Chorus - Maryn Haley & Tabitha Harris

Dance Hall Girl 2/Turning Girl 2/Nun 1/Chorus - Riley Hilsinger & Rowan Camphuysen

Dance Hall Girl 1&3/Turning Girl 3/Chorus - Cheyenne Beck

Dance Hall Girl 4/Turning Girl 4/Nun 2/Chorus - Makayla Simpson

Gavroche - Eric Hilsinger & Josephine Williams

Young Cosette/Gavroche Gang/Chorus - Trinity McCallum & Kaylee Barkley

Young Eponine/Gavroche Gang/Chorus - Graci Stubblefield & Chloa Keaton

Mistaken Jean Valjean - Ethan Spudich Davis & Jose Zayas Quinones

Young Cosette Understudy - Chloa Keaton

