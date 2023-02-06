Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LA TI DO Productions to Continue With DIVINE FEMME At Union Coffee In Dallas

The event will feature performances by Devin Berg, Ashley Pucket Gonzales, KJ James, Chris Sanders and Merrill West.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Washington, DC-founded LA TI DO Productions is expanding its city count to six with the launch of a new series in Dallas/Ft. Worth. Divine Femme at Union Coffee will be the region's third production. The show is expected to present at different venues in Dallas and Ft. Worth throughout 2022.

Union Coffee is located at 3705 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219

Nationally, LA TI DO also produces cabarets, concerts, theater, and special events in Washington, DC, New York City, Los Angeles, Northern Virginia, and Pittsburgh, PA.

Hosted by Sarah Powell
Music Directed by James McQuillen

Performances by Devin Berg, Ashley Pucket Gonzales, KJ James, Chris Sanders and Merrill West. The group will present original stories and songs on the theme of resilience and strength. Tickets are $25 for general admission, or reserve a table for 2 for $75. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223210®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbuy.ticketstothecity.com%2Fvenue.php%3Forg_id%3D681?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Web: LA TI DO Productions

Facebook: LA TI DO Productions

Instagram: @LATIDOProductions

Twitter: @LATIDOProds




