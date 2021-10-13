JEKYLL & HYDE Comes To North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theater

NTPA Repertory Theatre will present Jekyll & Hyde the Musical October 15-24, 2021 at Rodenbaugh Theatre. Based on the story by Robert Luis Stevenson and featuring a pop rock score from Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde is about the epic struggle between good and evil. Tickets to Jeykll & Hyde the Musical are available for $20-30. NTPA will also offer livestream tickets for every performance. Tickets can be purchased at NTPArep.org.

An evocative tale of two men - one, a passionate and romantic doctor; the other, a terrifying madman - and the two women who are in love with him and unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make Himself /"> Himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde. The suggested audience age is 12+.

Jekyll & Hyde the Musical

by NTPA Repertory Theatre

at Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts

(6121 West Park Boulevard B216, Plano, TX 75093)

Tickets: $20 for general admission, $30 for premium seats

Friday, October 15, 2021, 8PM

Saturday, October 16, 2021, 8PM

Sunday, October 17, 2021, 2:30PM

Thursday, October 21, 2021, 8PM

Friday, October 22, 2021, 8PM

Saturday, October 23, 2021, 2:30PM

Saturday, October 23, 2021, 8PM

Sunday, October 24, 2021, 2:30PM

Celebrate spooky season with Jekyll & Hyde the Musical! Based on the famous novella by Robert Luis Stevenson, this gothic musical is an epic struggle between good and evil.

The cast list is as follows: Rylan Oaks as Dr. Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde, Alexis Bruza as Lucy Harris , Jen Berros as Emma Carew, Kade Owens as John Utterson, Joshua Hawkins as Sir Danvers Carew, Ricky Jones as Simon Stride, David Sikorski as Lord Savage, Joe Nativi as Bishop of Basingstoke, KyLeigh S Freeman as Lady Beaconsfield, Emiliano Pliego as Sir Archibald, Jacob Fisher as General Lord Glossop, Tj Momon as Spider, Bailey Lund as Guinevere, Melanie /"> Melanie MacDonald as Nellie, and Karina Cunningham and Karina Barrett in the Ensemble. Daniel Dean Miranda /"> Miranda directs.

About North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) Repertory Theatre

North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) Repertory Theatre is the professional adult theatre company within the 501(c)3 non-profit North Texas Performing Arts family of theatres. The mission of the NTPA Repertory Theatre is to deliver professional-quality theatrical entertainment that inspires audiences and empowers artists from Broadway to the 'Burbs. NTPA Repertory was named the 2019 Best Adult Theatre Company of Plano. For more information, visit ntparep.org.