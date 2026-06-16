JAGGED LITTLE PILL, COME FROM AWAY, and More Set For Uptown Players' 25th Anniversary Season

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Uptown Players has unveiled its 2026–2027 Season, branded under the banner “Celebrating 25 Years of Fearless & Fabulous Theatre," which will include Come From Away, Jagged Little Pill, and more.

Since 2001, Uptown Players has entertained hundreds of thousands of patrons, launched countless artistic careers, and become one of the nation's leading LGBTQ+ theatre companies. The company has produced more than 100 productions, presented numerous regional, national, and world premieres, earned dozens of critical accolades, and provided a welcoming artistic home for artists and audiences alike. Over the past twenty-five years, Uptown Players has built a reputation for producing groundbreaking work, including Texas premieres such as Pure Glitter, Silver Foxes, A Very Sordid Wedding, and Fun Home; United States premieres including Soho Cinders and Closer to Heaven; and acclaimed regional productions of titles such as The Boy From Oz and Next to Normal.

“When we founded Uptown Players twenty-five years ago, our goal was simple: tell great stories and create a place where everyone felt welcome,” said Executive Producers Craig Lynch and Jeff Rane. “Today, that mission remains unchanged. This season celebrates our past, but more importantly, it celebrates the artists, audiences, donors, volunteers, and community partners who have made these twenty-five years possible.”

The 2026–2027 Anniversary Season

DESIGNING WOMEN – Texas Premiere

December 4–13, 2026 | Kalita Humphreys Theater

The outspoken Southern belles of Sugarbaker & Associates return in this hilarious and timely stage adaptation by creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason. Reuniting Julia, Suzanne, Mary Jo, and Charlene for a new chapter, Designing Women tackles modern politics, friendship, family, and social change with the razor-sharp wit and unforgettable humor that made the television series a cultural phenomenon. Set in a rapidly changing world, the play explores generational differences, political divides, and the enduring power of friendship. Filled with laugh-out-loud moments and heartfelt observations, Designing Women celebrates strong women who refuse to stay silent and reminds audiences why these beloved characters remain as relevant today as ever.

BROADWAY OUR WAY: NO PASSPORT REQUIRED

March 18–21, 2027 | Kalita Humphreys Theater

The company's annual fundraising event returns with an all-new international adventure. This year's fundraiser takes you across the globe without ever leaving your seat. Audiences will travel around the world through Broadway music as Uptown Players' performers reimagine show tunes through the lens of global destinations, cultures, and unexpected twists. Known for its creativity, humor, and spectacular production numbers, Broadway Our Way transforms familiar Broadway favorites into something entirely new. This annual event has become a favorite tradition for audiences and serves as one of Uptown Players' most important fundraising efforts of the year.

COME FROM AWAY

April 30 – May 9, 2027 | Kalita Humphreys Theater

Come From Away tells the true story of the 7,000 airline passengers unexpectedly stranded in Newfoundland following the events of September 11, 2001. With a soaring score rooted in Celtic and folk influences, the musical shines a light on compassion, generosity, and human connection. At a time when the world seemed divided, the people of Gander demonstrated extraordinary kindness, creating a story that continues to inspire audiences around the globe.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL – Texas Premiere

July 16–25, 2027 | Kalita Humphreys Theater

Inspired by Alanis Morissette's Grammy Award-winning album, Jagged Little Pill is a contemporary musical that explores identity, family, addiction, trauma, mental health, and healing. Featuring beloved songs including “You Oughta Know”, “Hand in My Pocket”, and “Ironic”, the musical confronts issues facing modern families with honesty and emotional depth. Powerful, relevant, and unapologetically bold, Jagged Little Pill represents the kind of fearless storytelling that has become a hallmark of Uptown Players.

SILVER FOXES 2: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE – World Premiere

August 19–29, 2027 | Theatre Three

Following the success of the original world premiere, acclaimed television writers James Berg and Stan Zimmerman return with Silver Foxes 2: Pride and Prejudice, an all-new comedy that continues the adventures of the lovable Palm Springs gang audiences first embraced in the original hit production. Filled with sharp wit, contemporary humor, and heartfelt moments, the sequel explores friendship, romance, generational differences, and the challenges of aging in today's world. At its core, Silver Foxes 2 celebrates chosen family, resilience, and the enduring power of community while delivering the laughter and heart that made the original such a success.

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