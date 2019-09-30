Idina Menzel Will Perform With the Turtle Creek Chorale

Idina Menzel, will headline RHAPSODY - Turtle Creek Chorale's 40th Anniversary Gala - at The Statler in Dallas on Saturday, February 22nd (02.22.20). The evening will feature a cocktail reception, elegant dinner, open bar, live auction, a performance by Ms. Menzel, and some surprises.

Funds raised will support the Chorale's mission to entertain, educate, unite, and inspire through its musical, cultural, and educational programs, including the You Are Light Project - an educational initiative taken into schools, youth centers, and organizations to speak to suicide awareness, mental health concerns, and bullying.

"Idina is the perfect person to help us celebrate our 40th Anniversary Season," said Sean Baugh, TCC Artistic Director. "As a musical theatre icon, she is as singular in the entertainment world as the Turtle Creek Chorale is to Dallas. She is going to blow the evening out of the water!"

Idina Menzel is a powerhouse of talent: a singer, an actor in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, WICKED. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song - where Menzel performed it at the ceremony - and the GrammyAward for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. Menzel will return to her starring role as 'Jodi' in the West Coast premiere of Joshua Harmon's SKINTIGHT in September; the show is a follow up to the off-Broadway performance that opened to rave reviews at Roundabout Theatre Company. Additionally, she will reprise her leading role as 'Elsa' in the highly anticipated release of Disney's Frozen 2 in November and join Adam Sandler, Eric Bogosian, Lakeith Stanfield and Judd Hirsch in the Safdie Brothers' A24 film Uncut Gems in theaters later this year.

Rhapsody Co-Chairs are Kay Wilkinson and Robert Emery. Honorary Co-Chairs are Ambassador Ron Kirk and Matrice Ellis-Kirk.

Individual tickets for reception, dinner, and performance are $350, $500, $750 and $1,000 - tables are available for 10X the amount of the ticket. Meet-n-Greet tickets are available for $2500 to meet Ms. Menzel - limited to 25 tickets. Sponsorships range from $20,000 to $75,000 and benefits include tickets to the exclusive meet and greet with Menzel, premium table for dinner and her performance, and recognition for season concerts. For more information go to RhapsodyDallas.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You