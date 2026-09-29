I AM MY OWN WIFE to Open at Theatre Three in Dallas

NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Theatre Three will bring the extraordinary life and remarkable resilience of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf to the stage this season with a compelling production of I Am My Own Wife, running October 15–November 1 downstairs in Theatre Too. This Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Doug Wright, directed by Garret Storms and starring Blake Hackler, traces Charlotte's remarkable journey through some of the most turbulent chapters of German history.

Based on the true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a German transgender woman, I Am My Own Wife follows her extraordinary life in 20th-century Germany. From surviving the rise of the Nazi regime to living under East Germany's Communist government, Charlotte builds a life on her own terms while preserving a collection of German antiques that becomes a testament to a vanished world. As her story unfolds, Doug Wright's acclaimed drama explores the complicated relationship between identity, memory, survival, and truth.

When asked what inspired Theatre Three to choose this production for their 2026-27 Season, Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt responded, “First and foremost, it's just a great piece of theater, especially when performed by such an accomplished actor as Blake Hackler. Add to that a director like Garret Storms whose attention to detail and refined storytelling is unmatched and you have a thrilling night of live performance. Also, it's been a while since T3 has produced and celebrated Doug Wright who spent some of his early career at T3.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 07 Hrs 12 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Dallas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming