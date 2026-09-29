I AM MY OWN WIFE to Open at Theatre Three in Dallas
The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama stars Blake Hackler and is directed by Garret Storms at Theatre Three in Dallas.
Theatre Three will bring the extraordinary life and remarkable resilience of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf to the stage this season with a compelling production of I Am My Own Wife, running October 15–November 1 downstairs in Theatre Too. This Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Doug Wright, directed by Garret Storms and starring Blake Hackler, traces Charlotte's remarkable journey through some of the most turbulent chapters of German history.
Based on the true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a German transgender woman, I Am My Own Wife follows her extraordinary life in 20th-century Germany. From surviving the rise of the Nazi regime to living under East Germany's Communist government, Charlotte builds a life on her own terms while preserving a collection of German antiques that becomes a testament to a vanished world. As her story unfolds, Doug Wright's acclaimed drama explores the complicated relationship between identity, memory, survival, and truth.
When asked what inspired Theatre Three to choose this production for their 2026-27 Season, Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt responded, “First and foremost, it's just a great piece of theater, especially when performed by such an accomplished actor as Blake Hackler. Add to that a director like Garret Storms whose attention to detail and refined storytelling is unmatched and you have a thrilling night of live performance. Also, it's been a while since T3 has produced and celebrated Doug Wright who spent some of his early career at T3.”
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