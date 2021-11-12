HOLIDAY INN at Stolen Shakespeare Guild
Featuring music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge.
The Stolen Shakespeare Guild will present Holiday Inn, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge.
The Production runs Dec 3 - Dec 19 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center in the Sander's Theater. Tickets are available by visiting our website at www.stolenshakespeareguild.org. Ticket prices are $20.00 - $28.00.
Holiday Inn is directed by Lauren and Jason Morgan with choreography by Monica Glenn, music direction by Lauren Morgan, costume design by Kari Makoutz, lighting design by Brandon White, creative engineering by Jennifer Stewart, and stage managed by Keith J. Warren.
Photo Lauren Morgan as Linda Mason and Nolan Shaver as Jim Hardy
Photo Credit: Jennifer Stewart