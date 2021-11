HOLIDAY INN at Stolen Shakespeare Guild

The Production runs Dec 3 - Dec 19 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center in the Sander's Theater. Tickets are available by visiting our website at www.stolenshakespeareguild.org . Ticket prices are $20.00 - $28.00.

Holiday Inn is directed by Lauren and Jason Morgan with choreography by Monica Glenn, music direction by Lauren Morgan , costume design by Kari Makoutz, lighting design by Brandon White, creative engineering by Jennifer Stewart , and stage managed by Keith J. Warren