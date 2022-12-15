Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL World Premiere, Directed by Jeff Calhoun, to Open in Dallas Spring 2023

His Story: The Musical features an original book music and lyrics by Anna Miriam Brown.

Dec. 15, 2022  

His Story: The Musical, a world-premiere musical is coming to Dallas this summer. His Story: The Musical features an original book music and lyrics by Anna Miriam Brown, and direction by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde). The engagement launches May 5, 2023 at the new state-of-the-art Broadway Tent at Grandscape (5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056). Opening night is May 18. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com. For further information, visit HisStoryTheMusical.com.

His Story: The Musical is presented by Tony-nominated producer Bruce Lazarus, Willie and Korie Robertson (stars of "Duck Dynasty," New York Times bestselling authors), Brad Reeves / Bill Noble, Thinking Tree LLC, Jill Wilkinson, Cooper Collins, Mike Collins, and Troy Duhon / Bob Katz in association with Matthew Churchill Productions Ltd.

His Story: The Musical is a Broadway-style theatrical event, 2000 years in the making. In this new contemporary pop musical based on the life of Jesus, a common-man-from-a-sketchy-family arrives in the big city and defies expectations. He performs miracles and speaks great wisdom, but chooses friends from the dregs of society and hangs out in the wrong part of town. Mocked by the establishment, he is adored by the people. Melding a youthful voice with a timeless perspective, the greatest story ever told is brought into the third millennium, reminding us of the universal power of love and redemption.

"In every generation, new voices point us to Jesus in unique, powerful and creative ways, says producers Willie and Korie Robertson. "We believe Anna Miriam Brown, who was 17 year old when she wrote His Story: The Musical is one of those extraordinary voices. We are thrilled to be a part of bringing this musical to the stage."

"I have worked on seventeen Broadway musicals, but nothing prepared me for the shock and awe of meeting this truly amazing artist, Anna Brown," says Tony nominated director Jeff Calhoun. "Anna's Gen Z perspective has made this familiar story youthful and contemporary ...not exactly adjectives I had previously associated with the Bible. I am excited to use the theater to bring all types of people together to share a message that is so needed in today's climate. My prayer is that once you experience His Story The Musical, you will leave the theater with a renewed optimism about the potential of humanity."

"Immediately on hearing the music I knew I wanted to bring His Story: The Musical to a worldwide audience, and knew that Grandscape was the perfect place to start the journey," says producer Bruce Lazarus. "We are committed to creating a production that not only entertains and inspires Dallas-Fort Worth audiences, but we also aim to hire cast and crew locally, providing over 80 new jobs to the region."

Grandscape is a brand-new, one-of-a-kind outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment destination - an oasis in the middle of North Texas. It includes world-class restaurants, lush landscaping, family-friendly experiences, entertainment and events. Grandscape continues to lead the way for experience destinations around the globe.

The Broadway Tent at Grandscape is a state-of-the-art 1300-seat theater tent designed by Matthew Churchill Productions, Ltd. The first-class venue features plush seating, 360 degree overhead projection mapping, and full A/C and heating.

His Story: The Musical features choreography by Eamon Foley (Annie at The Hollywood Bowl), music supervision by Rick Hip-Flores (Natasha, Pierre..., In Transit on Broadway), arrangements by Rick Hip-Flores and Paweł 'Bzim' Zarecki.

Additional creative members and casting will be announced soon. An open casting call will be held in Dallas in January 2023, with details to be announced soon.

The Original Concept Recording of His Story: The Musical is now available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and all major platforms.

ANNA MIRIAM BROWN

(Book, Music, Lyrics). Now 22, Anna started writing His Story: The Musical at the age of 16 while on a mission to Africa. A dyslexic, unable to read or write before 9 years old, homeschooled, Anna focused instead on the arts before writing her first songs at 15. As a social-media-savvy Gen Z, she sees a chance to reach her generation with the timeless story of light and hope. Anna is an author and illustrator of over a dozen educational books, some bestsellers, for children, especially kids with Dyslexia and teens with their passions and career goals. Anna currently lives in Dallas and travels often doing research for writing projects, which include several new musicals.

JEFF CALHOUN

(Director). Broadway: Disney's Newsies (Tony Award Nomination for Best Director), Bonnie & Clyde, Jekyll & Hyde, Grey Gardens, Deaf West's Big River (recipient of Tony Honor for Excellence, and a Tony Award Nomination for Best Revival of a Musical), Brooklyn, Annie Get Your Gun, Grease (Tony Award Nomination for Best Choreography), Tommy Tune Tonite, and The Will Rogers Follies. Tour and Internationally: Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 (US National Tour, London, Australia) and Disney's High School Musical 1 & 2. Mr. Calhoun is an associate artist at The Ford's Theater in Washington D.C. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Covenant House International, a not-for-profit helping homeless youth in thirty cities across six countries. He recently directed A Night of Covenant House Stars (2020 and 2021) on Amazon Prime. Twitter and Instagram: @thejeffcalhoun

BRUCE LAZARUS

(Producer). Broadway: Say Goodnight Gracie (Tony Award nomination - Best Play). Off-Broadway: Only Kidding, Shakespeare's R&J. Bruce is the former Executive Director of Samuel French, the largest licensor of Broadway and Off-Broadway plays and musicals to the secondary market. He also has the distinction of serving as the original lead legal counsel for the most successful Broadway musical in history, Disney's The Lion King, and the most successful Off-Broadway show in history, Blueman Group. www.linkedin.com/in/BruceLazarus.

WILLIE AND KORIE ROBERTSON

(Producer), stars of A&E's hit reality television show "Duck Dynasty," owners of their family business Duck and Buck Commander, and their newest venture Tread Lively Productions. Writing credits include NYT Best Seller The Duck Commander Family: How Faith, Family, and Ducks Built a Dynasty, American Hunter, American Fisherman, American Entrepreneur, Duck Commander Devotions for Kids, and Strong and Kind: Raising Kids of Character. Married for 30 years, the parents of six and grandparents of five, Willie and Korie live in their hometown of West Monroe, LA.

EAMON FOLEY

(Choreographer & Associate Director). is the Artistic Director of Grind Arts Company. Choreography credits include Next to Normal (Writer's Theater), Annie (The Hollywood Bowl), Merrily We Roll Along (Wallis-Annenberg Theater), Alien/Nation (Williamstown Theater Festival), and, upcoming, Guys and Dolls (Imperial Theater - Tokyo). As director-choreographer: Nine, Sweeney Todd, Cyrano, Hero, and The Last Five Years. As a performer, Broadway credits include Gypsy, Assassins, The Grinch, 13! The Musical, and Everyday Rapture. Eamon received his BA from Princeton University.

RICK HIP-FLORES

(Music Supervisor & Arranger) was the musical director of Natasha, Pierre... on Broadway, and music supervisor of In Transit, Broadway's first a cappella musical. He was Associate Musical Director of Ain't Too Proud, and has conducted seven other Broadway shows including Fun Home, Come From Away, Bronx Tale, Groundhog Day, Beautiful, Rocky, and the Radio City Rockettes. Rick's arrangements and orchestrations have been performed by the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, and on television. Most recently, he was awarded the Kennedy Center Musical Theater Award for his work on Daddy Issues.

PAWEŁ 'BZIM' ZARECKI

(Arranger) has worked with artists like: Anna Maria Jopek, Mietek Szcześniak, TGD, Pat Metheny. He plays the keys with several Polish artists, and recently travelled to the (USA, Izrael, & New Zealand) to produce albums. Most of the time he works in his own studio at home, Pueblo People Studios, in a forest a few kilometers from Warsaw.



