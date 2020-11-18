Graduate Student Creates Virtual Gallery Celebrating Artists of All Abilities

Last week, submissions opened up for a virtual art gallery, Celebrating Diversity in the Arts, created by Dallas native and Colorado State Masters student, Zoe Settle.

The goal of the project is to shine a spotlight on a section of the arts community that is typically overlooked, and to bring together artforms of all types and styles. Ms. Settle, a teaching artist around DFW, was inspired to create this project after seeing the positive impact that the arts have had on her students, many of whom have special needs.

Beyond being the token inspirational story, artists with disabilities are creating and making the arts world an enriched place every day. The hope is the capture artists in their element on a virtual platform, which will be viewable from anywhere.

While Ms. Settle is Dallas-based, there are no geographic limitations on the project: artists are welcome to submit regardless of where they are located. Submissions will remain open until Thanksgiving, and the virtual gallery will be made available to the public on December 1st.

In an effort to be as inclusive as possible, there are not any set definitions of disability determining eligibility for the project, as these can come in many forms including physical and cognitive. If you identify as having a disability, or feel that the nature of the project applies to you, you are more than welcome to submit.

If you are interested in submitting, or learning more, visit the project website at https://sites.google.com/view/diversityinthearts/home.

