Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall Celebrates 25 Years

Mar. 21, 2023  
Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced two free community events to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Bass Hall. A Resident Company Showcase will take the Bass Hall stage on Saturday, April 8 at 6:30pm, followed by a Community Open House, allowing attendees to get a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the Hall on Sunday, April 16 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm. Both events are free, however a ticket reservation is required for entry. For ticketing information on both events, visit www.basshall.com/25.

"For 25 years, Bass Performance Hall has been a theater, a classroom and a pillar of our community," said Performing Arts Fort Worth President & CEO Dione Kennedy. "Whether you're new to the area or have been with us since the very beginning, I invite you to join us as we commemorate this great milestone not just for the Hall, but for Fort Worth."

On May 1, 1998, the Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass Performance Hall opened in downtown Fort Worth with great anticipation. Now, 25 years later, Bass Hall is not only considered the crown jewel of Fort Worth, but a Texas icon and nationally distinguished performing arts venue. Built entirely with private funds, the Hall's mission is to serve as a permanent home to the major performing arts organizations of Fort Worth and as a premier venue for other attractions to enhance the range, quality and accessibility of cultural fare available to the public; to promulgate arts education; and to contribute to the cultural life of Fort Worth, Tarrant County, and the region of North Texas.

Bass Performance Hall is permanent home to the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Texas Ballet Theater, Fort Worth Opera, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and the Cliburn. Each resident company operates independently from Performing Arts Fort Worth and manages its own programming schedule at Bass Hall.

In addition to owning and operating the Hall, Performing Arts Fort Worth also presents national touring Broadway productions under the Broadway at the Bass Series presented by PNC Bank, as well as intimate concerts, holiday specials and family entertainment in the BNSF Popular Entertainment Series.

Through student matinees, virtual programming, master classes, summer camps and more, the Children's Education Program at Bass Performance Hall offers a variety of performing arts educational opportunities of superior quality, free of charge, to all students and educators. Promulgating arts education, Bass Hall has served as a classroom to over 1,784,000 students in the last 25 years.

The 2,042-seat multipurpose Hall is characteristic of the classic European opera house form. An 80-foot diameter Great Dome tops the Founders Concert Theater while two 48-foot-tall angels grace the Grand Facade. Since the Hall opened in May 1998, the angels have become preeminent cultural icons of the Dallas-Fort Worth community.




