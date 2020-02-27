Fort Worth Opera Announces Two Spring Concerts Featuring Stars Of The 2020 Festival

Fort Worth Opera (FWO) has announced two spring concerts featuring stars of the company's 2020 Festival (April 17-May 3). On Sunday, March 29, at 2:00 PM, the international cast of La Bohème will take the stage of the Kimbell Art Museum's Renzo Piano Pavilion for Pops at the Pavilion, an afternoon of opera, pop, musical theater, art song, and crowd-pleasing duets. This interactive concert will feature mesmerizing soprano Talise Trevigne, award-winning Italian tenor Giordano Lucà, and thrilling Canadian soprano Tracy Cantin. They will be joined by Metropolitan Opera bass-baritone Donovan Singletary and dynamic Mexican-American baritone Efrain Solis, with a few surprises thrown in to keep audience members on their toes.



On Wednesday, April 22, at 6:00 PM, Grammy-nominated American soprano Talise Trevigne (Hamlet, JFK) will present an elegant recital in the auditorium of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. Praised for the "sheer beauty of her voice" and her "exquisite stage presence," the world-renowned artist returns to Fort Worth as the fragile seamstress Mimì in Puccini's romantic masterpiece La Bohème, April 17 and 19. The following week, she will perform a delightful set of Beethoven, Schubert, Fauré, Strauss, and Kernis art songs, with FWO Artistic Director Joe Illick at the piano.



Tickets for these concerts and the 2020 Fort Worth Opera Festival can be purchased online at www.fwopera.org or by calling the box office at 817.731.0726.

Pops at the Pavilion

Kimbell Art Museum, Renzo Piano Pavilion

Featuring the Stars of Puccini's La Bohème: Talise Trevigne, Giordano Lucà,

Tracy Cantin, Donovan Singletary, and Efrain Solis.

March 29, 2020

2:00 PM

$30 - $45. $20 Students with ID.

3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107

For tickets visit www.fwopera.org/pops or call 817.731.0726

Talise Trevigne in Concert

Amon Carter Museum of American Art Auditorium

April 22, 2020

6:00 PM

$30 General Admission. $20 Students with ID.

3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107

For tickets visit www.fwopera.org/taliseinconcert or call 817.731.0726





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You