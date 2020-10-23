Firehouse Theatre Shuts Down BACK TO THE '80S Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

Multiple people involved tested positive for the virus, according to a statement.

Firehouse Theatre has announced that it is shutting down its production of Back to the '80s due to some people involved testing positive for COVID-19.

"Late yesterday, we were informed that some individuals involved with our production of Back to the '80s have tested positive for Covid-19. To ensure the safety of our artists, crew, and audience members, this weekend's performances of the musical are cancelled," the company said in a statement on their website.

All ticket holders will be contacted by the theatre's box office for a full refund.

The company's streamed production of the musical Daddy Long Legs will be available for on demand streaming starting Friday, Oct 23 at 7:30 PM.

Learn more at https://www.thefirehousetheatre.com/.

Shows View More Dallas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You