Firehouse Theatre Shuts Down BACK TO THE '80S Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests
Multiple people involved tested positive for the virus, according to a statement.
Firehouse Theatre has announced that it is shutting down its production of Back to the '80s due to some people involved testing positive for COVID-19.
"Late yesterday, we were informed that some individuals involved with our production of Back to the '80s have tested positive for Covid-19. To ensure the safety of our artists, crew, and audience members, this weekend's performances of the musical are cancelled," the company said in a statement on their website.
All ticket holders will be contacted by the theatre's box office for a full refund.
The company's streamed production of the musical Daddy Long Legs will be available for on demand streaming starting Friday, Oct 23 at 7:30 PM.
Learn more at https://www.thefirehousetheatre.com/.