Fair Park Installs ActivePure Technology For Added Protection

Located just two miles from downtown Dallas, Fair Park, a National Historic Landmark, is installing ActivePure Technology in ten buildings within its 277 acres. Dallas-based ActivePure Technology is a global provider of air and surface purification products and technology focused on immediate solutions for eliminating the COVID-19 virus indoors. Fair Park is home to the State Fair of Texas, Cotton Bowl Stadium, museums, performance venues and nearly one thousand events each year.

ActivePure Technology, backed by science, is the fastest-acting, most powerful surface and air disinfecting technology available. The technology evolved from the NASA space program and is now used by thousands of schools, hospitals, restaurants, event facilities, businesses, places of worship and residences worldwide.

ActivePure Technology has consistently proven its ability to safely control and neutralize contaminants such as viruses, bacteria, mold, fungi and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) in numerous independent studies. Multiple FDA-compliant labs have shown that ActivePure Technology inactivates almost 100% of surface and airborne contaminants within the first 24 hours, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

ActivePure Technology begins working immediately to disinfect exposed surfaces and the air safely. The FDA validated the safety of ActivePure Technology for use in occupied spaces in 2020 with the ActivePure Medical Guardian becoming an FDA Cleared Class II Medical Device. The same technology in the ActivePure Medical Guardian is available in both portable and HVAC installed units, which run quietly, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Devices using ActivePure Technology release tens of thousands of microscopic safe ActivePure Molecules that make their way to airborne and surface pathogens and contaminants and neutralize them on impact. Real-time disinfection is critical for indoor spaces including, stadiums and event spaces where social distancing is difficult. As statewide safety restrictions begin to lift, Americans want to return to normal life and desire to have an added layer of protection. ActivePure Technology is the best solution to give fans peace of mind to return to sporting events, live music shows, and large indoor community gatherings.

ActivePure will be fully installed in select Cotton Bowl Stadium interior spaces for the Tour Águila; an exciting match between Club América and C.F. Monterrey on March 27 at 6:30 PM. The Cotton Bowl Stadium is following CDC protocols with pod seating, social distancing and will require face mask usage. The stadium's interior protected areas include:

500 Sq. Ft. Elevator Lobby Rooms

Both Press Boxes

The Cotton Bowl Stadium Club Level

Administration Offices

Coaches East Side Locker Room

Coaches West Side Locker Room

Player East Side Locker Room

Player West Side Locker Room

Officials Locker Room

Photo Room

First Aid

The Cotton Bowl Stadium was built in 1930 and seats more than 90,000.

In addition to the Cotton Bowl Stadium, ActivePure Technology is scheduled to be fully installed in the following Fair Park buildings before the end of summer:

Automobile Building

Band Shell

Centennial Hall

Embarcadero Building

Food and Fiber Pavilion

Grand Place

Hall of State

Tower Building

Women's Building

"During our planning process to reopen facilities at Fair Park, we looked at different technologies for air purification and felt ActivePure was the best fit," said Assistant General Manager and Director of Operations at Fair Park Dee Ann Hirsch. "Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our guests, so we look forward to welcoming patrons back inside our facilities safely."

"With our global headquarters being in Dallas, we are especially excited to partner with the city's historic Fair Park. While we believe this is the first installation of ActivePure in a National Historic Landmark of Fair Park's size, our products are used in many other major event and sporting facilities across the world," said Joe Urso, CEO of ActivePure Technologies. "In fact, nearly 30 Major League Baseball teams have ActivePure Technology in their facilities including the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. ActivePure Technology will give Fair Park visitors the peace of mind that the air they are breathing and the surfaces they touch are safe."

Fair Park and Cotton Bowl Stadium are managed by Fair Park First and Spectra Venue Management. Find out more at www.fairpark.org.