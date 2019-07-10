Fair Park Fiesta! Rolls Into Fair Park On July 20

Fair Park Fiesta!, a Latin-themed market with food, drinks, live music, games, and a pop-up roller rink, is coming to the Esplanade and the Automobile Building at Fair Park on Saturday, July 20 from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Roll on over to Fair Park for a night filled with fun, food, and festivities. This free community event will feature a night market with local goods, live music and dance performances, lawn games, art making, and a roller rink inside the air-conditioned Automobile Building. Skate rentals and parking at Gate 3 are free all night. Fair Park Fiesta is supported in part by the City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs.

Fair Park Fiesta! is among several new initiatives in the planned transformation of Fair Park into a year-round destination. The event is produced by Fair Park First-the non-profit organization created to oversee the management and stewardship of Fair Park-in partnership with Spectra, Biederman Redevelopment Ventures, and In the City for Good.

Hundreds of families have already attended Fair Park Field Days in June and early July to enjoy hands-on art activities, a family drum circle, and a chance to Meet-A-Bug with the Texas Discovery Gardens. The summer series of free community events welcomed more than 2,000 guests in the Dallas community to take in the natural beauty of Leonhardt Lagoon, enjoy story time, play a round of corn toss, and grab a snack from Fletcher's Corny Dogs and Steel City Pops. Throughout the rest of July, children of all ages will have a chance to interact with local artists, meet some critters, play a pickup game of basketball, and learn a yoga pose or two.

Fair Park First's (www.fairparkfirst.org) mission is to restore, revitalize, and renew the more than 270-acre historic venue known as Fair Park to attract attention from across the region and the country. The Dallas based non-profit seeks to create and implement a master plan for Fair ark; increase attendance with new events and world-class entertainment; create marketing campaigns to attract sponsors and awareness; improve tenant relations and secure revenue development; and ultimately improve and sustain the profitability of Dallas Fair Park. Fair Park First's priority is to reestablish Dallas Fair Park as one of Dallas' premiere performance venues accessible and enjoyed by all.





