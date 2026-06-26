 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

FOR COLORED GIRLS... Will Open at Theatre Arlington

Director Ken'ja Brown helms the choreopoem at the Arlington, TX venue, with executive producer Steven D. Morris.

By:
FOR COLORED GIRLS... Will Open at Theatre Arlington

Theatre Arlington will present for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf this July. This choreopoem is a collection of prose and free verse narratives about and performed by Black women.

Ken'ja Brown returns to Theatre Arlington to helm this incredible work, having previously directed American Son. Of this production she says, “This play is not always comfortable. It wasn't meant to be. It asks us to listen. It asks us to feel. It asks us to recognize the struggles and victories of women whose stories deserve to be heard. But it also celebrates survival. It celebrates sisterhood. It celebrates the incredible strength that emerges when people find the courage to keep going.” 

For colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf  will open Friday, July 10th  at 7:30 pm and will close Sunday, 19th at 2 pm with the following schedule: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays  at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2pm.







Need more Dallas Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS

Rock of Ages Off-Broadway in Dallas Rock of Ages Off-Broadway
TexARTS Theatre & Academy (7/10-8/09)
1776 in Dallas 1776
Allen Contemporary Theatre (6/26-7/12)
Titanic The Musical in Dallas Titanic The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (6/12-7/11)
West Side Story in Dallas West Side Story
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre (6/19-6/28) PHOTOS
Holly Street in Dallas Holly Street
A.D. Players at the George Theater (8/19-9/06)
THE SUFFRAGIST in Dallas THE SUFFRAGIST
Margo Jones Performance Hall (10/22-10/24)
Application Pending in Dallas Application Pending
Theatre Three (8/20-8/30) PHOTOS
INHERIT THE WIND in Dallas INHERIT THE WIND
Irving Arts Center (7/24-8/08)
West Side Story in Dallas West Side Story
Rockwall Summer Musicals (6/19-6/28)
Hadestown (Non-Equity) in Dallas Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Winspear Opera House (3/30-4/04)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You








Buy Tickets