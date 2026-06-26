FOR COLORED GIRLS... Will Open at Theatre Arlington

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Theatre Arlington will present for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf this July. This choreopoem is a collection of prose and free verse narratives about and performed by Black women.

Ken'ja Brown returns to Theatre Arlington to helm this incredible work, having previously directed American Son. Of this production she says, “This play is not always comfortable. It wasn't meant to be. It asks us to listen. It asks us to feel. It asks us to recognize the struggles and victories of women whose stories deserve to be heard. But it also celebrates survival. It celebrates sisterhood. It celebrates the incredible strength that emerges when people find the courage to keep going.”

For colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf will open Friday, July 10th at 7:30 pm and will close Sunday, 19th at 2 pm with the following schedule: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2pm.

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