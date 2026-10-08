FADE Set To Open Bishop Arts Theatre Center's 34th Season

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Bishop Arts Theatre Center opens its 2026–2027 season with FADE by Tanya Saracho, directed by Dr. Marta Torres, running October 29–November 8, 2026. Previews take place Thursday, October 29 and Friday, October 30, with opening night on Saturday, October 31.

FADE follows Lucia, a Mexican-born novelist who lands her first television writing job in Los Angeles, and Abel, the Mexican American custodian working in her office building. As Lucia enters a predominantly white Hollywood writers’ room, she finds herself navigating a new professional environment and questions of culture, identity, class, and belonging.

An unexpected connection between Lucia and Abel develops into a complicated friendship as they begin sharing increasingly personal parts of their lives. Although they share a cultural connection, their backgrounds and experiences are markedly different.

Through humor and vulnerability, FADE explores what happens when personal relationships collide with professional ambition. As trust deepens between Lucia and Abel, the play raises a complicated question: When someone shares their story with you, does that make it yours to tell?

“FADE asks what happens when getting your own voice heard comes at the expense of someone else’s. Through Lucia and Abel, Tanya Saracho explores class, ambition, and the differences in power that can exist even within a shared culture. I hope audiences leave thinking about whose stories get told, who gets to tell them, and the responsibility that comes with being heard,” says Dr. Marta Torres, director of FADE.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center selected FADE to open its 34th season as part of its commitment to presenting work that reflects the communities surrounding the theatre.

“Choosing FADE was intentional. Bishop Arts Theatre Center has a responsibility to reflect the community we call home. Oak Cliff has a rich Latino community, and we have a duty to make sure those voices and stories are represented on our stage. We want our neighbors to see themselves in our work and know that this theatre belongs to them, too,” says Albert Wash II, Artistic Producer at Bishop Arts Theatre Center.

Latina Voices Institute serves as the Community Partner for FADE, helping extend the conversations explored in the production beyond the stage. On Saturday, October 31, Latina Voices Institute will host a talkback with the audience following the performance, continuing the conversation around culture, identity, representation, storytelling, and whose voices are heard.

FADE runs at Bishop Arts Theatre Center, 215 S. Tyler Street, Dallas, Texas 75208, from October 29–November 8, 2026. Previews will be held Thursday, October 29, at 7 p.m. and Friday, October 30, at 7 p.m., with opening night on Saturday, October 31, at 4 p.m. Regular performances continue Sunday, November 1, at 4 p.m.; Friday, November 6, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 7, at 4 p.m.; and Sunday, November 8, at 4 p.m.

For ticket information, visit the FADE ticket page or call the box office at 214-948-0716. All seats are general admission. This show is made possible in part by the generosity of our season sponsor, The Addy Foundation.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 04 Hrs 18 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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