Eisemann Center's Family Theatre Series Presents JUDY MOODY & STINK

Eisemann Center Presents the ArtsPower production of JUDY MOODY & STINK, on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. In ArtsPower's musical JUDY MOODY & STINK, which premiered in fall 2019, this dynamic sister and brother duo take audiences on a hilarious adventure. The musical is based on the books by Megan McDonald.

As usual, Judy is in a mood. After seeing her classmate's picture on the front page of the newspaper, Judy wants to be famous and sets off to find fame and happiness. All the while, Stink and his foul-smelling sneakers become a real distraction as he vies for the coveted Golden Clothespin Award. Judy Moody and Stink are the perfect pair for their imperfect capers that lead to fun, mystery, sibling rivalry, and, in the end, true friendship.

Tickets range from $12-$22 and are available online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open from 10 am until 6 pm Monday - Saturday and one hour before performances. Group discounts for 10 or more are available by calling 972-744-4650.

Eisemann Extras, sponsored by Raising Cane's, is the interactive program inspired by our Family Theatre Series. From monsters and potions to petting zoos and tea parties, the Extras program is sure to put a smile on every child's face. The fun always starts at 1:30 pm on the day of every show. Space is limited and admission is sold by phone or online at www.eisemanncenter.com. *Sold separately from Family Theatre Series tickets.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south, or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Family Theatre Series season sponsors include Methodist Richardson Medical Center, Eisemann Extras sponsor Raising Cane's, Altrusa International, Inc. of Richardson, Texas, Mid-America Arts Alliance and media sponsors The Dallas Morning News and WRR 101.1 FM. Additional Family Theatre Series support provided by ER Near Me and Sylvan Learning Center of West Richardson.





