Eisemann Center to Present Mariachi Herencia De Mexico With Special Guest La Marisoul

Eisemann Center Presents will continue the 2023-2024 Season with the Latin GRAMMY-nominated Mariachi Herencia de México on their Herederos tour named after the band's highly acclaimed new studio album on Friday, September 29 at 8:00 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here. The band first introduced the wildly successful tour last year visiting 26-cities across North America. Due to popular demand, Mariachi Herencia de México is back in 2023 with a ground-breaking tour reaching a whopping 43-cities across the country with additional dates expected, signaling a fresh revival for mariachi music.



The Herederos tour also features special guest GRAMMY-winner La Marisoul (from the Mexican American band La Santa Cecilia) in six cities including Napa and La Jolla in California, Santa Fe (NM), Richardson (TX), Tempe (AZ) and Ann Arbor (MI). Simultaneously honoring the past, celebrating the present, and creating the future of regional Mexican music, Mariachi Herencia de México and La Marisoul take mariachi music to whole new heights in this vibrant celebration of Mexican music and culture.



Marisol “La Marisoul” Hernandez is a Los Angeles-born singer and founding member of La Santa Cecilia, a GRAMMY-winning and multi–GRAMMY-nominated quartet comprised of Mexican-American musicians. Their authentic bilingual repertoire blends music genres like the bolero, cumbia, tango, swing, among other genres with lyrics that speak of the Latinx and immigrant identity. In 2020, La Marisoul released her first solo album La Marisoul and The Love Notes Orchestra Vol. 1 with re-imagined versions of bolero classics such as Un Telegrama and Bonita accompanied by a live 24-piece orchestra. With her powerful and captivating vocals that sing about love, loss, and disappointment, La Marisoul has become the voice of a new bicultural generation in the United States.



The historic tradition of mariachi music has its roots of origin in cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. As the ever-evolving genre's influence spread, it reached Chicago and birthed the Mariachi Herencia de México. The energetic, virtuosic Latin GRAMMY-nominated group has issued chart-topping albums and performed across the North American continent. Nuestra Herencia, their 2017 debut album, topped the Latin streaming charts. 2018's Herencia de la Tierra Mía was produced by celebrated industry veteran Javier Limón and charted atop all major streaming services. 2019's Esencia topped industry charts, while Esencia, Vol. 2, issued in 2020 performed similarly. In 2022, Herederos appeared as the group were performing a wildly successful North American tour.



Tickets are $32-$42 and are available for purchase online at Click Here or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

