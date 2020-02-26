Eisemann Center will present comedian Tom Cotter at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Friday, March 13 at 7:30 pm in the Bank of America Theatre. Comedian Tom Cotter has taken the comedy scene by storm since finishing as runner-up and becoming the Breakout Star from Season 7's "America's Got Talent." He lost to a dog act, but don't hold that against him; Tom was the first comedian ever to be a finalist on the show and was the highest finishing human being on the show that year.

In August 2013, AGT asked Tom back to perform as a special guest star (along with Train) and then again to host "The Season 8 AGT Snapple Viewing Party." In January 2019 Tom was again invited back to the AGT stage - this time to perform against the best of the best "Got Talent" performers from other years and around the world in "America's Got Talent: The Champions." In one the most talked about sets of the entire competition, Tom received a STANDING OVATION from the adoring crowd.

Tom's other numerous television and radio credits include "The Tonight Show," "Last Comic Standing," his very own "Comedy Central Presents... Tom Cotter," The Howard Stern Show, Comics Unleashed, multiple appearance on CBS' "The Late Late Show" and Celebrity Host of "Gotham Comedy Live" on AXS-TV.



You can find Tom headlining all of America's most famous comedy clubs including: The Comedy Cellar, The Improv and Caroline's On Broadway just to name a few. Tom has also been featured at the Montreal "Just for Laughs" Festival, the HBO Comedy Arts Festival and headlining "America's Got Talent Live" show at the Palazzo, Las Vegas. And recently, Tom was on the dais and took part in the Friars Club Roast of Boomer Esiason at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. Tom is also a regular on Fox News Channel and co-starred on an episode of CBS' "The Good Wife."

Tom came out with his first book, "Bad Dad: A Guide to Pitiful Parenting" (Willow Street Press) in February 2016 which is a collection of jokes, gags, one-liners and pithy bad advice for fed-up parents everywhere. It is this kind of versatility has allowed Tom to excel in other areas of showbiz as well. So, whether it be comedy, voice-overs, or acting, Tom Cotter gives it everything he's got. "If laughter is the best medicine, I yearn to be drugged."



Tickets are $45 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.





