Eisemann Center Presents The Jen Chapin Trio at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 7:30 pm in the Bank of America Theatre. Jen Chapin's music is urban folk soul - story songs that search for community and shared meaning, powered by the funk and improvisation of the city. Critics have hailed her work as "brilliant...soulfully poetic" (NPR), "thoughtful...worth-savoring" (People), "addictive" (Boston Globe), "smart, observant, lyrically deft, politically aware and emotionally intuitive" (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel). JazzTimes has called her "a first-rate storyteller" while Relix regards her as "one of the freshest voices singing today."

Jen has been featured on "Late Nite with Conan O'Brien," NPR's Mountain Stage and WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Sirius Satellite's The Loft with Mike Marrone and Mary Sue Twohy's The Village, been honored by the USA Songwriting Competition, has performed on stage with Bruce Springsteen, and has opened up for Bruce Hornsby, Smokey Robinson, and the Neville Brothers.



After the original songs on her 2004 release Linger and her 2006 effort Ready were met with critical acclaim, Jen's recent work has highlighted her gift for interpreting classic songs - notably those with a message. Her 2008 CD/DVD Light of Mine featured songs from Van Morrison, Radiohead, Joni Mitchell and others, as well as live performances filmed at NYC's Joe's Pub. In 2010 the audiophile label Chesky Records released Jen's ReVisions: Songs of Stevie Wonder. Both albums were built on the strength and intimacy of live performances from small ensembles: Light of Mine was a collaboration with her husband, acoustic bassist Stephan Crump, and his "Rosetta Trio" with Liberty Ellman and Jamie Fox on guitars.

She is an activist, with a life-long involvement in WhyHunger (founded in 1975 by Jen's late father Harry Chapin), an organization that champions innovative, community-based solutions to hunger and poverty; and is also active in the local and sustainable food movement.



Tickets are $40 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Sponsors for the 2019-2020 Season include The Dallas Morning News, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, UT Dallas, Altrusa International of Richardson, Inc. and Raising Cane's.





