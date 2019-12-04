Eisemann Center Presents Riders In The Sky & The Quebe Sisters

Eisemann Center Presents Riders In The Sky with The Quebe Sisters in Christmas the Cowboy Way at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. 42 years ago, Ranger Doug, Too Slim and the late Windy Bill Collins played that first date on the bitter cold evening of November 11th, 1977 at Herr Harry's Frank N' Stein Rathskeller in Nashville, and small listening room dates followed. By August of the following year demand was building, and while Windy Bill left, Woody Paul joined, and the true professional beginnings of the band began at the Kentucky State Fair, where the trio played 10 days for $2500 and bought their own rooms and meals out of that!

A first wave followed, including appearances on Austin City Limits; recording contracts with Rounder, then MCA, then Columbia; guest appearances on the Grand Ole Opry leading to membership in 1982; and a three-year run on The Nashville Network with a TV show called "Tumbleweed Theater," which yet in turn led to a seven-year run on public radio with "Riders Radio Theater. And so the second wave broke, sending the boys to Hollywood to star in "Riders In The Sky" on CBS for a year on Saturday mornings, introducing them to yet another generation. More recordings, endless show dates, and television appearances followed for a decade before the fine folks at Pixar called and asked the quartet - by this time they had been joined by Joey the Cowpolka King - to sing a tune called "Woody's Roundup" in the movie "Toy Story 2." Thus, the third wave began, highlighted by projects for Disney, including two albums, both of which won GRAMMY Awards! The creation of satellite radio has recently given them a new platform, as they continue to produce episodes of the award winning "Classic Cowboy Corral" on Sirius/XM.

What began as a celebration of classic Western Music and an evening of hilarity has become a career, and that career has become a legend, one which, 40 years on, shows no signs of stopping or even slowing down much. Ranger Doug, Too Slim, Woody Paul and Joey the Cowpolka King... 40 years on, "The Cowboy Way."

Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe front an innovative Progressive Western Swing band of archtop guitar, upright bass, fiddles and sibling harmony. The Dallas-based five-piece group presents a unique Americana blend of Western Swing, Jazz-influenced Swing, Country, Texas-Style Fiddling, and Western music. Combine the musical stylings of The Mills Brothers, Ray Price, Count Basie, Willie Nelson, and you have none other than The Quebe Sisters.

Tickets are $38-$50 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Sponsors for the 2019-2020 Season include The Dallas Morning News, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, UT Dallas, Altrusa International of Richardson, Inc. and Raising Cane's.





