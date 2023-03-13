Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eisemann Center Presents Comedian Maria Bamford Live On April 23

Maria Bamford is revered for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Eisemann Center Presents MARIA BAMFORD LIVE at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Sunday, April 23 at 7:30 pm in the Bank of America Theatre. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 15 at 8:00 am at www.eisemanncenter.com.

Maria Bamford is revered for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness. She starred in the surreal, semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite, about a comedian who suffers a nervous breakdown, and is the star of three unconventional hour-long stand-up specials: Weakness is the Brand, Old Baby and Maria Bamford, the special, special, special! Maria was the first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials and starred alongside Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis and Brian Posehn in the Comedy Central series The Comedians of Comedy and Netflix's Comedians of Comedy: The Movie. She also created and starred in the cult hit web series The Maria Bamford Show, in which she plays all the characters.

Maria is often recognized for her prolific voiceover work, including characters on Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, Summer Camp Island, Adventure Time, Talking Tom and Friends, Bob's Burgers, Legend of Korra, Puss in Boots, CatDog and PBS's Emmy-winning series Word Girl. She also stars as Tilly Mulch in Team Coco's scripted podcast Frontier Tween. Maria played DeBrie Bardeaux on Netflix's Arrested Development and recurred on the ABC hit series Fresh off the Boat. She is the 2014 winner of the American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic. Maria's late night appearances include CONAN, The Tonight Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Tickets are $35-$45 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am - 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.




