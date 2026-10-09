EUREKA DAY to Open Stage West's 48th Season

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Stage West Theatre will open its 48th Season with Eureka Day, by Jonathan Spector, beginning a 3-week regional premiere run Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 821 W Vickery Blvd. in Fort Worth, in the Jerry Russell Theatre.

Uh-Oh. A virus has hit the elite Eureka Day elementary school. An outbreak is near. Now the school board must meet with the pack of parents to find an ethical solution. But when the ultra-progressive Eureka community cannot agree, this beacon of open-minded ideals quickly spirals into chaos. Truth is a weapon and facts are subjective in this apt and hilarious satire of national proportions.

Executive Producer Dana Schultes notes, 'Eureka Day is smart, searingly funny, and more timely now than ever. From the first read, I knew Eureka Day was quintessential Stage West. It is a comedy with bite, intelligence, and arguments audiences will be talking about all the way home. My favorite kind of theatre!.'

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

PREVIEWS Oct 22, 23, and 24 matinee

REGULAR RUN: Oct 25 evening – Nov 8, 2026

Thu-Sat evenings at 7:30 PM

Sat-Sun matinees at 2:00 PM

The show has one intermission.

SPECIAL EVENTS

ASL Interpreted Performance: Fri, Nov 6

Post-Show Conversations:

Thu, Oct 29 – Jenna Burnett, Director

Thu, Nov 5 – Clare Floyd DeVries, Scenic Designer

TICKET PRICES

Previews (1st 3 performances) $40

Sat mat (following the preview performance): $45

Thu/Fri eves/Sun mat: $50

Sat eve/Sun mat: $55

Pre-show Dining available in The Lobby Café 90 minutes prior to performances (reservations are essential).

For tickets, café reservations, and information:

Box Office: 817-784-9378

Online: www.stagewest.org

CONTENT ADVISORY: adult language; depictions of racism; discussion of infant mortality, vaccination and its stigmatization, extra-marital challenges; sexual references. Recommended for 16+ and adults.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Directed by Jenna Burnett*, starring Jakie Cabe*, Breana Deanda, Joy Yvonne Jones, Philip Matthew Maxwell, Jennifer Porter-Kennard, and Dana Schultes*.

Stage Management is by Rayven Harris*. The primary production team includes Scenic Design by Clare Floyd DeVries, Lighting Design by Holli Price, Costume Design by Carly Hinson, Sound Design by Rayven Harris, Properties by Maria Leon Hickox, and Projections Design by Jacob Rivera Sanchez.

*Denotes Member, Actors' Equity Association

Jonathan Spector is a Tony Award-winning playwright based in Oakland, California, whose work has been produced on and off-Broadway, regionally and internationally. His plays include Eureka Day (2025 Best Revival: Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award & Dorian Award); This Much I Know (Edgerton Award, Glickman Award, BATCC Award); Birthright; Best Available; Siesta Key; and Good. Better. Best. Bested. Jonathan's work has been produced with Manhattan Theatre Club, the Old Vic/Sonia Friedman Productions, Pasadena Playhouse, Hampstead Theatre, Miami New Drama, Colt Coeur, Theater J, Syracuse Stage, Asolo Rep, Aurora Theatre, Marin Theatre and Mosaic Theater, among others. He has been a MacDowell Fellow, Playwrights Foundation Resident Playwright, TheatreWorks Core Writer, Playwrights Center Core Writer, SPACE on Ryder Farm Resident and PlayPenn Haas Fellow. Jonathan is currently under commission with Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout Theatre Company and La Jolla Playhouse.

ABOUT Stage West THEATRE

Stage West, a cornerstone of Fort Worth's cultural landscape since 1979, serves the community with provocative and inspiring theatrical productions. Producing six mainstage shows annually, the company has earned recognition as Fort Worth Weekly's 2024 Best Theater Troupe and Best Theater Production. Stage West enriches the community through youth and adult theatre education, including the Festival of the Kid program, which brings young playwrights' works to life. Located in the Near Southside at 821 West Vickery Boulevard, Stage West offers full accessibility including wheelchair access, ASL performances, and assisted listening devices.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 04 Hrs 30 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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